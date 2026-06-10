Blumenthal Slams Republican Package Slashing Disabled Veterans' Benefits

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Today, Republicans unveiled a nearly 600-page veterans bill that includes a provision to fund the Major Richard Star Act by slashing benefits for other disabled veterans. Republicans’ proposal, S. 4744 - Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, includes up to $57 billion in cuts over the next 10 years for veterans currently eligible to receive disability benefits for tinnitus and sleep apnea to offset the costs of this legislation.

“Correcting this injustice for combat-injured veterans should be done without depriving other veterans of benefits they need and deserve which this Republican package would do,” said Blumenthal. “If Republicans insist on an offset in funding, which actually is unnecessary, then it should come from the Department of Defense, which has trillions of dollars available. In fact, the relevant programs are part of the Department of Defense, not VA. The resources to pay for these wounds of war could come from the Department of Defense, not other disabled veterans. I will continue to fight for the Major Richard Star Act.”

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) released a statement condemning S. 4744 - Take Care of America’s Veterans Act. DAV cited that the offset would have a staggeringly negative impact on future veterans—denying access to benefits and treatment options for disabled veterans.

“Once again, we find ourselves in the regrettable position of having to defend the benefits that disabled veterans earn through their service and sacrifice. This week a new congressional proposal was unveiled that could cut benefits for up to 1.5 million veterans and reduce future disability compensation payments to them by as much as $57 billion in just the next 10 years, according to a VA analysis. This is wrong and it must be stopped,” said DAV National Commander Coleman Lee.

Yesterday, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) blocked two attempts by Blumenthal to advance the Major Richard Star Act. Republicans have now blocked this legislation six times, with Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS) and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) previously obstructing Blumenthal’s attempts to advance the Major Richard Star Act in October and March.

The Major Richard Star Act is bipartisan legislation to fix an injustice preventing 59,000 combat-injured veterans from receiving their full military benefits—without an offset. This legislation has overwhelming support from the majority of both chambers of Congress, with 79 bipartisan cosponsors in the Senate and 334 bipartisan cosponsors in the House. It also has received support from Department of Defense (DoD) Secretary Pete Hegseth. “As I have said in the past to other organizations, we support the Richard Star Act,” said Hegseth at a Senate Armed Service Committee hearing in April.