Baby Infant Formula Market Worth $56.6 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 8.1%

Baby Infant Formula Market (2021-2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Ingredient, by Distribution Channel and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baby infant formula market was valued at $25.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $56.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.The global baby infant formula market is experiencing growth due to various factors, such as an increase in the number of women participating in the labor force, the high nutritional value of infant formula, and the rise in the middle-class population in emerging economies.The global baby infant formula market is experiencing growth due to various factors, such as an increase in the number of women participating in the labor force, the high nutritional value of infant formula, and the rise in the middle-class population in emerging economies. However, the industry is also facing challenges, including concerns regarding food safety and a decrease in the global birth rate. Despite these challenges, there are opportunities for growth in the market, such as the growing preference for organic baby food and the development of new products resulting from advances in technology.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2629 The baby infant formula market is projected to fuel by the high nutritional content of infant formula, the increase in number of women participations in labor force, and surge in consumer shift toward clean-label and plant-based products, Moreover, growth in preference for organic baby food & drinks is further creating lucrative opportunities in the market.The market for baby infant formula is mostly driven by increase in number of women participations in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula. The baby infant formula market trends is driven by rise in number of women working outside their houses. Most of the working mothers return to their jobs shortly after their delivery. Breastfeeding is not always possible for working mothers due to lack of time and inconvenience. Infant formulas provide an appealing alternative for working mothers, thus fulfilling their requirement for healthy and nutritious food with their need for convenience. Moreover, the infant formula segment accounted for the highest share in the market. Breastfeeding is not always possible for mothers working outside homes; thus, infant formula is an appropriate alternative for the infant as its composition is similar to that of breastmilk.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a481c3c6a8eeccef71a048e44c07ae94 The baby infant formula market growth shows high growth potential in Europe and LAMEA region. The LAMEA baby infant formula market is expanding due to rise in consumer buying power and economic growth in nations such as Brazil and Argentina. The Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market analysis held the major share in 2021. Asia-Pacific is one of the most varied and vibrant markets globally. However, on the other side, concerns related to food safety is rising among consumers. Infant formula is an overly sensitive food product, as it is a substitute to breastmilk and is added to the diet of infants for their proper development. Cases related to adulteration of infant formula have been reported across the globe. Thus, the concerns related to the safety of baby infant formula act as the major restraint to the market growth.The baby infant formula market forecast is segmented on the basis of type, ingredient, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is classified into infant milk, follow-on milk, specialty baby milk, and growing-up milk. By ingredient, the market is divided into carbohydrate, fat, protein, minerals, and vitamins. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into online and offline. The offline segment is classified into hypermarkets & supermarkets, pharmacy/medical store, specialty stores, and hard discounter store. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan, Philippines, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2629 By Region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global baby infant formula industry revenue. Developing economies such as Indonesia and Vietnam are rapidly industrializing and have a young population and millions of mothers entering the workforce in the coming years, which is expected to lead to the growth in formula feeding. Simultaneously, LAMEA would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.Leading Market Players: -Campbell SoupsDana Dairy Group LtdArla Foods ambaAbbott LaboratoriesDanoneD-Signstoreyili groupThe Hain Celestial Group, Inc.HiPP GmbH & Co.Vertrieb KGReckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC)Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.bellamy'sThe Kraft Heinz CompanyReckitt Benckiser Group plcorganicNestle S.A.Trending Report:Baby Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-food-market Baby Electrolyte Marke: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-electrolyte-market-A53639 Milk Powder Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/milk-powder-market

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