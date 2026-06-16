PreemploymentDirectory.com Expands Employment Screening Advice Center to Empower Employers with Expert Insights

PreemploymentDirectory.com Expands Employment Screening Advice Center to enhance Employers' knowledge with Expert Insights from industry experts

An educated hiring team is best positioned to make the right hiring decisions when they are well-informed about background checks,” — W. Barry Nixon

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PreemploymentDirectory.com has enhanced its Employment Screening Advice Center, offering employers, job seekers, and background screening firms expert guidance to strengthen their understanding of the background checking process.“An educated hiring team is best positioned to make the right hiring decisions when they are well-informed about background checks,” said W. Barry Nixon, Founder of PreemploymentDirectory.com.The Advice Center curates expert articles and practical insights to help employers refine their screening practices and stay current with evolving compliance standards. With more than 94% of employers conducting background checks according to the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), the initiative underscores the importance of informed hiring decisions.Recent expert contributions include:• AccuSourceHR™: Navigating the Maze: State-Specific Background Check Laws for Employers• TruDiligence: 2026 Fair Chance Hiring & Background Check Compliance: What Employers Need to Know• PreemploymentDirectory.com: 2026 Overview of Background Checks Cost and BenefitsNixon, co-author of Background Screening Investigations: Managing Hiring Risk from an HR and Security Perspective, is a recognized industry leader and has been recognized as one of the top ten influencers in the background screening industry. He also is the publisher of The Background Buzz, The Global Background Screener, The Screening Pulse and In Search of Excellence in Background Screening Resource Guide. His mission is to ensure employers have access to the latest tools, methods, and best practices for effective background screening.Visit the Employment Screening Advice Center at https://bit.ly/3BqrrKf For inquiries, contact W. Barry Nixon at wbnixon@PreemploymentDirectory.com or call 1 949 922 5374. Connect on LinkedIn: W. Barry Nixon.About PreemploymentDirectory.comPreemploymentDirectory.com is the leading online portal and information hub for background screening news. It hosts the industry’s most comprehensive directory of screening providers and features specialized resource centers covering background screening accreditation, drug and alcohol testing, and continuous screening.

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