THE GHOST IN THE SHELL “TV Anime Unveils Ending Music ‘Blue’ by MILLENNIUM PARADE feat. Saya Gray, Daniel Caesar

Anime Expo 2026 to host exclusive U.S. premiere screening and an official panel featuring Director Mokochan and Executive Animation Director Shuhei Handa.

TOKYO-TO, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world of cyberpunk is about to be redefined once again. Today, it was officially announced that MILLENNIUM PARADE will perform "Blue," the highly anticipated ending music for the upcoming TV anime series, THE GHOST IN THE SHELL , scheduled to premiere in Japan on July 7, 2026. This monumental track is a miraculous cross-border collaboration featuring world-renowned artists Saya Gray and Daniel Caesar.MILLENNIUM PARADE is a creative collective led by Daiki Tsuneta (also known as the frontman of King Gnu). The collective previously performed the opening and ending themes for the GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 series.Saya Gray is a Canadian-Japanese multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter. Known for her unique genre-bending sound, she previously toured as a bassist for Daniel Caesar. She released her highly acclaimed debut album, SAYA, in 2025.Daniel Caesar is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer who stands at the pinnacle of the modern R&B scene. His latest critically acclaimed album, Son Of Spergy, achieved immense commercial success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart and peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.This borderless collaboration between MILLENNIUM PARADE, Saya Gray, and Daniel Caesar will add a profound and emotional depth to the ending of this new era of The Ghost in the Shell.To coincide with this major music announcement, the production has launched its 4th promotional video (PV4) featuring the new ending theme. PV4 provides an emotional glimpse into the inner lives of the characters, centered around the iconic full-body cyborg protagonist, Motoko Kusanagi, hinting at the deep psychological and human drama that awaits fans in the upcoming series.Furthermore, THE GHOST IN THE SHELL will make its North American debut at Anime Expo 2026, the largest anime convention in North America, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 2 to July 5, 2026.On Saturday, July 4 (Local Time), the event will host the North American premiere screening of Episodes 1 and 2. The screening will be followed by an exclusive panel and Q&A session featuring Mokochan (Director), Shuhei Handa (Character Designer & Executive Animation Director), and members of the producing team.THE GHOST IN THE SHELL × Science SARU : Special Panel ＆ PremiereDate : July 4, 2026 START:2:45 PM END: 4:05 PMPanel Room : JW DiamondPanel Description: The legendary cyberpunk series "THE GHOST IN THE SHELL" returns in a bold new form, brought to life by animation studio "Science SARU". We present the U.S. premiere screening from the new series. Staﬀ members will also share insights into the concept, and visual world behind the new series.Anime Expo 2026Dates: Thursday, July 2 – Sunday, July 5, 2026Location: Los Angeles Convention Center, USA(1201 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA)In addition, a dedicated THE GHOST IN THE SHELL exhibition space will be featured inside the Exhibit Hall at the Bandai Namco Filmworks booth. With less than a month until the broadcast premiere, the countdown has officially begun for a new era of cyberpunk tactical action.Fans are encouraged to visit the newly launched official website and follow the series on social media for the latest updates.For more information, please visit:Official Website: https://www.theghostintheshell-anime.jp/ Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegits_anime Official X (Twitter): https://x.com/thegits_animeEN

THE GHOST IN THE SHELL | “Blue” MILLENNIUM PARADE feat. Saya Gray, Daniel Caesar | July 7, 2026

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