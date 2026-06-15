Friends Forever Pets Announces Full‑Catalog Bedding Sale

Pet Wellness Bedding

Friends Forever Pets launches a sitewide sale across its full dog and cat bed catalog, featuring its two best-selling Donut and Orthopedic Sofa bed lines.

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet bedding brand marks the occasion with discounts across its full catalog of dog and cat beds, including its two best-selling lines.

“We started Friends Forever Pets because we felt pets deserved better than what was on the market at the standard price point. This sale is the most direct way we’ve found to make that argument,” says the Friends Forever Pets spokesperson.

Friends Forever Pets, a premium pet bedding brand, has launched a sitewide bedding sale, covering every dog and cat bed in its catalog at friendsforeverpets.com.

The promotion includes the brand’s two best-selling lines: the Donut Pet Beds collection and the Orthopedic Sofa series.

What Prompted the Sale

Friends Forever Pets ships exclusively within the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, and has built its customer base through its online store, serving households nationwide.

The brand runs periodic promotions tied to its catalog, and the sale is the widest in scope it has run across its bedding line. The sale covers every listed bedding rather than select styles or overstocked items.

Orders placed during the promotion ship within 3 business days. UPS Ground delivery arrives within 5 to 7 business days from shipment. Customers can reach the service team at 1‑888‑253‑2880 with questions, Monday through Friday, 10:00 am to 6:30 pm ET.

Purchases can be completed without creating an account. Registered customers, however, have access to full order history through the brand’s website. Guest checkout is available for first-time buyers.

New customers placing their first order receive 20% off through the brand's standard new customer program.

Friends Forever Pets needs a physical delivery address for all orders. The brand does not ship to PO boxes and does not currently offer international shipping. Customers in California and Georgia are charged sales tax directly at checkout. Buyers in other states are responsible for any applicable tax reporting under their state’s requirements.

What the Sale Covers

The promotion runs across Friends Forever Pets’ full bedding catalog. The Donut Pet Beds line features a bolstered, enclosed design with microfiber fill, sized for both dogs and cats.

The Orthopedic Sofa series is built on a thicker base with a raised perimeter, aimed at larger dogs or older animals that need more support getting on and off a surface.

All beds across both lines are machine washable. Free shipping applies to orders over $75.

The brand also operates a wholesale program for trade partners, separate from its consumer catalog. Wholesale partners can register directly through the brand’s website. The sale applies to the consumer side of the business only.

Friends Forever Pets accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Meta Pay, and Shop Pay at checkout. The range of payment options includes buy-now-pay-later through Shop Pay, which allows customers to split purchases into installments.

According to the brand, installment payments extend access beyond a product category’s sale price alone, where price has historically been a barrier.

Support Beyond the Initial Purchase

Friends Forever Pets backs its pet wellness bedding with a 30-day return window. Bedding purchased during the sale carries the brand’s standard one-year limited warranty covering defects in materials and workmanship, effective from the date of invoice, for normal residential use.

The sale extends that same catalog, now at reduced prices, to owners who have been weighing the purchase.

Once placed, orders cannot be canceled as fulfillment starts immediately. Customers have to contact the service team as quickly as possible for changes. If cancellation cannot be processed, the 30‑day return policy applies after delivery.

Returned items are refunded to the original payment method within 10–15 days of warehouse receipt. Eligibility requires unused goods in original packaging.

The sale is live now at friendsforeverpets.com.

About Friends Forever Pets

Friends Forever Pets is a pet products company specializing in bedding solutions for dogs and cats. Available through friendsforeverpets.com, the company’s catalog includes orthopedic beds, donut-style beds, and related pet accessories designed for everyday use. The brand focuses on products that combine practical maintenance features with designs intended for modern pet-owning households across the United States.

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