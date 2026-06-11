World Agriculture Day 2026: Strengthening Every Link in India's Agricultural Value Chain

Celebrating World Agriculture Day

On World Agriculture Day, Agrizy celebrate not just farmers who cultivate food but stakeholders who helps transform agricultural output to economic opportunity

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ● Through Integrated Pest Management (IPM), Agrizy works directly with farming communities across more than 9,000 acres of agricultural land● Agrizy works with more than 22,000 farmers across India and helps them to get up to 15% higher income realization through quality-focused and demand-linked sourcing programs.● Over past 1year, Agrizy processed more than 18,500 metric tonnes of fruits and vegetables into value-added products● Agrizy partners with more than 200 MSME processors, helping them to increase capacity utilization by 10% to 50%Delhi, 11th June 2026: Agriculture is often viewed through the lens of what happens on the farm. Yet the true strength of the agricultural ecosystem lies in the interconnected network of farmers, processors, manufacturers, workers and businesses that collectively create value from every harvest.At Agrizy, we believe that building a resilient agricultural ecosystem requires strengthening every link in this value chain.Today, through our Organic and Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs, we work directly with farming communities across more than 9,000 acres of agricultural land. By promoting responsible cultivation practices and reducing dependence on chemical pesticides, these programs contribute to healthier soils, improved water retention and more sustainable farming systems.Most importantly, they create meaningful impact for farming communities. Agrizy today works with more than 22,000 farmers across India, helping provide reliable market access, timely payments and approximately 15% higher income realization through quality-focused and demand-linked sourcing programs.However, agriculture's impact extends far beyond cultivation.Every year, a significant portion of agricultural produce is lost due to inadequate processing, storage and market access. Preventing these losses is just as important as increasing production.Over the past year alone, Agrizy processed more than 18,500 metric tonnes of fruits and vegetables into value-added products. By extending the usable life of agricultural produce and connecting it to downstream demand, this processing ecosystem helps reduce post-harvest losses, minimize food wastage andpreserve the resources - including land, water, energy and human effort that went into cultivation.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vicky Dodani , Co-founder and CEO of Agrizy, said “On World Agriculture Day , we celebrate not only the farmers who cultivate our food, but every stakeholder who helps transform agricultural output into economic opportunity”.He added, “The future of agriculture will not be defined solely by how much we grow. It will be defined by how effectively we preserve, process and create value from what we grow - while ensuring that the benefits reach farmers, processors, workers and communities alike. At Agrizy, we remain committed to building an agricultural ecosystem where sustainability, prosperity, and innovation grow together”.A critical enabler of this transformation is India's network of MSME processors.These businesses form the bridge between farms and global markets, converting agricultural produce into ingredients and productsAgrizy partners with more than 200 MSME processors across India, helping them access consistent demand, help obtain certifications and set up compliances and quality systems, and increase capacity utilization by 10% to 50%. Stronger utilization creates healthier businesses, more employment opportunities and a more efficient agricultural value chain.Across many of these processing facilities, nearly 70% of the workforce comprises women, making these enterprises important contributors to economic participation and livelihood creation in rural and semi-urban communities. On World Agriculture Day, we celebrate not only the farmers who cultivate our food, but every stakeholder who helps transform agricultural output into economic opportunity.The future of agriculture will not be defined solely by how much we grow. It will be defined by how effectively we preserve, process and create value from what we grow - while ensuring that the benefits reach farmers, processors, workers and communities alike.At Agrizy, we remain committed to building an agricultural ecosystem where sustainability, prosperity and innovation grow together.For media queries, please contact:Neeti Mathur I Senior Director I +91 9289097538 I neeti@thinkqueconsulting.com

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