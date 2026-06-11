SCCG Founder Stephen Crystal Named Ambassador for SiGMA North America 2026 in Mexico City

Stephen Crystal Named Ambassador for SiGMA North America 2026 in Mexico City

Crystal Joins Select Group of Ten Industry Ambassadors for SiGMA's Inaugural Mexico City Summit, September 1-3 at Centro Banamex

Latin America's gaming markets are maturing rapidly, and the companies operating here need a forum that bridges North and South.” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global advisory firm specializing in the gambling and sports entertainment industries, today announced that Founder and CEO Stephen Crystal has been named one of ten industry ambassadors for SiGMA North America 2026, the summit's inaugural Mexico City edition. The event takes place September 1 to 3 at Centro Banamex and is expected to welcome 4,000 delegates, 1,000 operators, more than 150 speakers, and over 200 exhibitors and sponsors.

The ambassador appointment recognizes leaders working across iGaming in North and Latin America who will support the summit's positioning as a new regional hub for the industry. Crystal joins a group of C-level executives, founders, and specialists from across the Americas, including Javier Troncoso (InsightPlay.ai), David Fica (Land Vegas Group), Fellipe Fraga (Stellar Gaming), Iliana Maria Pineda Echeverri (Wplay), Fernando Garita (Kabata Group), Juan Pablo Barahona (BETBY), Elizabeth Maya Cano (Cornazar), Gonzalo Perez (Apuesta Total), and Rosa Ochoa (Blue Global Gaming).

"Mexico City is the right location and the right moment for a summit of this scale," said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. "Latin America's gaming markets are maturing rapidly, regulatory frameworks are taking shape across the region, and the companies operating in these markets need a dedicated forum that bridges North and South. SiGMA's decision to plant its North American flag in Mexico reflects where the industry's growth trajectory is heading, and SCCG is proud to support that vision as an ambassador."

Crystal is confirmed on the Day 2 conference agenda for the panel "Regulation and Revenue: Dissecting North America's State and Provincial Affiliate Ecosystem," which will examine how affiliate structures are evolving across the region's regulated markets.

SiGMA North America 2026 marks the group's first event in Mexico City, following BiS SiGMA South America 2026 in Sao Paulo earlier this year. The two events give the industry two major regional touchpoints in the same calendar year, covering both Spanish-speaking and Portuguese-speaking markets across the Americas. The September calendar also connects to the SiGMA Affiliate Retreat in Cancun (September 4 to 6) and Affiliate World Americas in Cancun (September 7 to 8), creating a full circuit for companies active in performance marketing and business development across the region.

The three-day summit program includes a full conference agenda, expo floor, the SiGMA Pitch North America startup competition, the SiGMA North America Awards, networking dinners, and VIP programming throughout Mexico City.

With more than 33 years of experience in the global gambling industry, SCCG Management works with operators, suppliers, startups, investors, and technology companies across more than 50 jurisdictions. The firm's advisory and business development practice spans sports betting, iGaming, tribal gaming, payments, emerging technology, media partnerships, and international market expansion.

SiGMA North America 2026 takes place September 1 to 3 at Centro Banamex in Mexico City. Tickets and registration are available at sigma.world.



ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a global advisory firm with more than 33 years of experience connecting clients to strategic partners across the gambling industry. With an ecosystem of over 130 gaming-related partner companies, SCCG provides market representation, business development, capital introductions, and managed services to operators, technology providers, and brands worldwide. The firm operates across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Latin America, with offices in Las Vegas, Miami, Mexico City, and Florianopolis. For more information, visit sccgmanagement.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.