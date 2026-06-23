The Advocacy Circle Urges Guardrails as AI Expands Into IEP and Special Education Workflows

Parents are being told AI can save time. But what happens when automation starts shaping decisions about children who need individualized support? Dan Rothfeld, Chief Operating Officer of The Advocacy Circle

As AI enters special education workflows, families are asking who reviews the technology shaping high-stakes student decisions.

If a district is using AI in special education workflows, families deserve plain-language explanations of the safeguards, review process, and privacy protections in place.” — Dan Rothfeld

BAY POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence tools become more common in school settings, new NPR reporting suggests they are also becoming more common in special education workflows, including the development of IEP-related materials. The story presents both the appeal and the risk: educators facing intense paperwork demands may find AI useful, but special education documents involve sensitive information and individualized decisions that require careful oversight. You can read about it here. Guardrails Matter in Special Education:Special education is not a generic administrative process. It involves sensitive student information, collaborative decision-making, and legally significant documentation. That is why responsible AI use in this space requires more than convenience.Federal materials and state guidance increasingly emphasize privacy, accountability, transparency, and human oversight in educational AI use. The U.S. Department of Education has published AI guidance, and the Office for Civil Rights has warned schools to avoid discriminatory uses of AI. State frameworks also emphasize that AI should support education without displacing professional judgment or student protections.“Families should not be left guessing whether automation shaped important school documents,” said Dan Rothfeld , Chief Operating Officer of The Advocacy Circle . “If a district is using AI in special education workflows, families deserve plain-language explanations of the safeguards, review process, and privacy protections in place.”The Family Perspective:Families often spend significant time preparing for IEP meetings, reviewing draft language, and trying to understand how decisions are made. When technology enters that process, clarity becomes even more important.According to the NPR reporting, some educators are using both district-vetted tools and general consumer AI tools. That distinction matters. Families may reasonably want to know whether tools are approved by the district, whether student data is being shared outside secure systems, and whether staff are trained to review any output critically.What Families Can Do Now:● Ask whether the school or district has an AI policy for special education workflows● Ask whether any AI tools used by staff are district-approved● Ask how staff verify draft content for accuracy and bias● Ask how the district protects student information when technology is usedInnovation can be helpful. But in special education, trust is built through transparency, not assumptions.About The Advocacy Circle:The Advocacy Circle is a national education advocacy and family support organization that provides practical tools, training, and AI-supported guidance to help families navigate special education and related advocacy challenges. The organization is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Learn more at www.theadvocacycircle.com Disclaimer:This release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Families should seek professional advice where appropriate.

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