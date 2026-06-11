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The Business Research Company's Demand for Satellite Propulsion System Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $12.22 billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $12.22 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The satellite propulsion system market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for advanced satellite maneuvering and control technologies continues to rise. With the increasing number of satellite launches and the evolution of propulsion solutions, this market is set to expand notably in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and the trends shaping the future of satellite propulsion systems.

Current Satellite Propulsion System Market Size and Forecast to 2026

The satellite propulsion system market has witnessed rapid expansion recently, with its value expected to rise from $5.93 billion in 2025 to $6.92 billion in 2026. This represents an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The market’s growth during this period is largely fueled by the increasing number of satellite deployments that require dependable station-keeping propulsion systems. Additionally, the widespread use of hydrazine monopropellant thrusters for orbital maneuvers, improvements in chemical propulsion technologies enhancing thrust efficiency, and the expansion of both commercial and government satellite programs are driving demand for propulsion components such as propellers and turbines. Furthermore, the need for precise orbit adjustments and attitude control in communication and earth observation satellites also supports this market growth.

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Future Growth Projections for Satellite Propulsion Systems Through 2030

Looking ahead, the satellite propulsion system market is anticipated to grow steadily, reaching $12.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.3%. This forecasted growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of electric propulsion systems, which offer better fuel efficiency for satellites of varying sizes. There is also rising demand for lightweight, high-performance propulsion solutions designed to support mega-constellations. Innovations such as hybrid propulsion technologies, which provide greater mission flexibility, are gaining traction. Moreover, the growing number of satellite launches requires advanced propulsion subsystems, while expanding in-orbit servicing and debris mitigation initiatives are driving demand for precise and efficient satellite maneuvering capabilities. Key trends expected during this period include the rising use of electric propulsion for orbital maneuvers, growing interest in green propellants as alternatives to hydrazine, the need for compact propulsion modules for small satellites, modular propulsion subsystems for multi-orbit missions, and enhanced maneuvering technology for in-orbit servicing.

Understanding Satellite Propulsion Systems and Their Function

Satellite propulsion systems consist of technologies and mechanisms that allow satellites to move and maintain their orbits in space. These systems enable trajectory adjustments, orientation control, and various orbital maneuvers such as station-keeping and deorbiting. They utilize a range of propellants and propulsion methods, including chemical propulsion, electric propulsion, and hybrid systems combining both approaches. Their critical role ensures satellites remain functional and accurately positioned throughout their missions.

View the full satellite propulsion system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellite-propulsion-system-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

The Role of Space Exploration in Driving Market Demand

A major factor boosting demand for satellite propulsion systems is the ongoing growth in space exploration. This field involves discovering and investigating celestial bodies using continually evolving space technologies. The increasing emphasis on scientific research, commercial ventures, and technological innovation has expanded humanity’s capabilities beyond Earth. Advanced propulsion systems enhance deep space exploration by enabling sustained travel and controlled landings. For example, in January 2025, the Space Foundation—a US-based non-profit—reported a 16% increase in orbital launch attempts during 2024, totaling 259 launches at an average rate of one every 34 hours, which is an improvement in frequency compared to the previous year. This acceleration in space missions directly drives the need for sophisticated satellite propulsion solutions.

North America’s Leading Position in the Satellite Propulsion Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the satellite propulsion system market. The market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, North America remains a dominant player, thanks to its strong satellite manufacturing base, advanced research facilities, and substantial government and commercial investments in space technologies.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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