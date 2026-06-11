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The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Report on the Satellite Launch Vehicle Market: Opportunities and Challenges

Expected to grow to $36.12 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The satellite launch vehicle industry has witnessed remarkable progress lately, fueled by growing satellite deployments and advancements in space technology. This sector is positioned for substantial expansion as innovations and increased demand continue to shape its trajectory. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and other key aspects defining this dynamic market.

Current and Future Market Size of the Satellite Launch Vehicle Market

The satellite launch vehicle market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $20.21 billion in 2025 to $22.74 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This previous growth has been driven by rising satellite deployments for communication and earth observation, which has spurred demand for launch vehicles like PSLV and GSLV. Additionally, growing government-backed space programs have supported the development of indigenous launch technologies. Innovations in multi-stage propulsion have also enhanced payload capacity and mission reliability. The expanding base of commercial satellite operators has further boosted the need for launch services, while scientific and interplanetary missions have contributed to increased market activity.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong growth, reaching $36.12 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.3%. Factors supporting this expansion include advances in reusable launch vehicle technology that lower costs and improve competitiveness. There is also a rising demand for small satellite constellations, which increases launch frequency. International cooperation is broadening access to global launch infrastructure, and growing investments in heavy-lift systems are enabling deep-space and large payload missions. Moreover, improvements in digital mission planning and automated launch operations are increasing efficiency and throughput. Key trends anticipated in the coming years include the rise of reusable launch platforms, miniaturization of satellite payloads, expansion of commercial launch services, surging need for low Earth orbit (LEO) deployments, and growth in defense-related satellite launches.

Understanding Satellite Launch Vehicles and Their Purpose

A satellite launch vehicle is essentially a rocket-powered craft used to transport satellites or other payloads into space. These vehicles are engineered to deliver payloads into various orbits around Earth or even send them to nearby planets, by generating the necessary thrust, providing guidance, and maintaining control from launch until the payload reaches its intended destination.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in Satellite Launch Vehicle Market

One of the main drivers behind the growth of this market is the increasing number of satellite launches. These launches involve deploying satellites into space using specially designed launch vehicles, which offer the propulsion, guidance, and control needed to move the payload from Earth’s surface into orbit or along a specific trajectory. For example, in January 2024, the US-based Space Foundation, which promotes space education and innovation, reported a record number of global launch activities for the third year in a row. There were 223 launch attempts and 212 successful missions, with commercial launches increasing by 50% compared to 2022. This surge in satellite launch activities strongly supports the expanding demand for satellite launch vehicles.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Way With Fastest Market Growth

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the satellite launch vehicle market in 2025 and is expected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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