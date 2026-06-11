Shabana Markar to Appear on America’s Authors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shabana Markar, founder of The Mercy Mission and author of “Love Me First, Love Me Last”, is set to appear on America’s Authors, where she will share insights on self-compassion, self-awareness, and emotional well-being.America’s Authors TV is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the writers and visionaries who shape our culture—and evaluating their work for screen adaptation. This show isn't just about the prose; it is a high-level media workshop designed to bridge the gap between the written word and the world of film and television.You can find out more about the show by going to website In her episode Markar will explore overcoming anxiety and depression, the importance of self-love, and how individuals can balance being both selfless and self-caring. Drawing from her personal experiences and work in emotional wellness, she will discuss the role of mercy, resilience, and self-awareness in personal growth.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Authors continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Shabana’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasauthorstv.com/shabana-markar

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