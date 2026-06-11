Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Dental Hospital Earns Certified Autism Center™️ Designation

Achieving accreditation from IBCCES marks a significant milestone for our Special Needs (Smile Tank) Clinics at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Dental Hospital.” — Prof. Jehan AlHumaid, CEO of University Dental Hospital.

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dammam, Saudi Arabia, June 11, 2026 – The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism Center™️ (CAC) designation to the Special Needs (Smile Tank) Clinics at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Dental Hospital. To earn this certification, 100% of patient-facing staff completed specialized autism and sensory training to better understand and support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals through evidence-based, compassionate care.

As part of the certification process, IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to provide additional recommendations that further enhance accessibility and support sensory-adapted care throughout the clinics.

“Achieving accreditation from International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards marks a significant milestone for our Special Needs (Smile Tank) Clinics at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Dental Hospital. This recognition reflects our strong commitment to delivering inclusive, compassionate, and evidence-based oral healthcare for children and individuals with autism and sensory needs. Through this certification, we reaffirm our dedication to creating a safe, supportive, and adaptive clinical environment where every patient receives high-quality care with dignity, respect, and understanding,” said Prof. Jehan AlHumaid, CEO of University Dental Hospital.

IBCCES autism and accessibility training transforms healthcare facilities from a place that merely treats patients to one that truly cares for them. By proactively removing barriers to care, facilities are able to streamline operations, reach an underserved market, deepen trust and loyalty, and establish themselves as indispensable community institutions. This creates a powerful cycle that enhances both clinical outcomes and long-term operational sustainability, leading to reduced appointment anxiety, improved patient cooperation, more predictable visits, and stronger caregiver confidence.

The CAC designation further reflects the clinics’ commitment to advancing evidence-based special care dentistry and sensory-adapted healthcare practices within the region. Through specialized staff training and operational enhancements, the clinics are helping create a more inclusive healthcare environment where autistic individuals and those with sensory needs can receive care in a setting designed to foster comfort, understanding, and positive clinical outcomes.

“We are proud to work with Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Dental Hospital as they continue advancing accessibility and inclusion within healthcare,” said Myron Pincomb. “By prioritizing sensory-adapted care, staff readiness, and patient-centered support, the Special Needs (Smile Tank) Clinics are setting an important benchmark for inclusive oral healthcare services in the region.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Dental Hospital is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Dental Hospital

The Special Needs (Smile Tank) Clinics at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Dental Hospital are dedicated to delivering inclusive, evidence-based oral healthcare services for children and individuals with autism, sensory needs, and special healthcare needs. Through sensory-adapted environments, specialized clinical protocols, and highly trained professionals, the clinics provide individualized dental experiences that prioritize patient comfort, accessibility, and high-quality care while supporting families through compassionate and patient-centered services.

The clinics are designed as friendly, inclusive, and sensory-responsive healing environments that support children of diverse sensory and cognitive needs, including neurodiverse individuals and children with autism spectrum disorder. The overall concept transforms the traditional pediatric dental experience into a calm, emotionally supportive environment grounded in Universal Design, inclusive design principles, and biophilic healing concepts.

Inspired by a marine ecosystem, the clinics incorporate fluid architectural forms, calming blue-green tones, and an integrated aquarium as a central therapeutic feature. The aquarium functions as a positive distraction element that helps reduce anticipatory anxiety, support emotional regulation, and create a welcoming atmosphere for children during their dental visits. Soft curves, indirect lighting, and carefully selected materials contribute to a soothing spatial experience that promotes psychological comfort and a sense of safety.

The clinics include 13 treatment rooms, reception and waiting areas, circulation corridors, and a dedicated sensory room specifically designed for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The sensory room incorporates fiber-optic lighting, soft seating, and controlled visual stimulation to provide a calming environment before or after treatment, helping reduce sensory overload and support self-regulation.

Wayfinding throughout the clinics is intentionally designed as a multisensory experience. Marine-themed floor pathways guide children toward treatment and sensory zones, while illuminated fish-shaped signage provides gentle and predictable visual cues. Additional circulation areas utilize consistent lighting rhythms, color zoning, and wall graphics to enhance clarity and accessibility without unnecessary sensory stimulation, supporting independence and emotional comfort for all users.

Universal Design principles are integrated throughout the clinics through child-scaled elements, accessible counters, barrier-free circulation, intuitive layouts, and clear visual contrasts. Lighting strategies prioritize indirect and concealed illumination to minimize glare and visual stress, ensuring greater sensory comfort for patients with diverse physical, sensory, and cognitive needs.

Through thoughtful environmental and sensory-responsive design, the Special Needs (Smile Tank) Clinics create a positive and calming pediatric dental experience that promotes trust, comfort, emotional well-being, and inclusive healthcare delivery.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™️ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™️ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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