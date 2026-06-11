Minister Foley announces €200,000 in funding for two new nature-based play spaces in Clare and Limerick
Minister for Children, Disability and Equality Norma Foley has today announced €200,000 in funding for two new nature-based play spaces in Clare and Limerick on International Day of Play.
It is the first time that funding has been provided for this new pilot initiative for outdoor play and learning environments for children and young people.
Clare County Council will receive €100,000 for a high-quality, nature-based play and learning space within a public park in Ennis.
Limerick City & County Council will receive €100,000 for a natural play area and outdoor education hub in Ballinacurra. It will also include a Forest School to serve the local neighbourhood as well as the nearby communities.
The pilot project is being funded under the National Development Plan. It was developed following the publication of the Department of Children, Disability and Equality’s Play and Recreation Provision for Children and Adolescents: A National Review for Ireland 2024 report, which highlights the benefits afforded to children and young people when engaging in outdoor play.
Consultation with children was a key requirement of the funding initiative, with Local Authorities invited to submit proposals for high-quality, inclusive nature-based play environments.
Minister Foley said:
"It is fantastic to be able to announce the first ever nature-based play spaces for children and young people on International Day of Play.
“Some children get to play in the great outdoors regularly but other children have limited access to open spaces and experiences in the natural world.
The new natural playgrounds will have exciting features such as earthen mounds, timber bridges, natural tunnels, balancing logs, stepping rounds, and climbing structures, allowing children to engage in free play.
It’s particularly positive to see that children’s views helped shape these projects, and that they will be fully accessible to all children, including those with disabilities.”
Local Authorities were invited to develop and submit a proposal for a project for the development of a nature-based play space up to the value of €100,000.
Applications were evaluated by an evaluation panel which included representatives from the Department of Children, Disability and Equality and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.
Applications were required to demonstrate consultation with children, demonstrate that the facility was child-friendly and safe, and be fully accessible to all children, including those with disabilities, with one application permitted per Local Authority.
Nine applications were received and assessed, with the applications from Clare County Council and Limerick City & County Council receiving the highest scores from the evaluation panel.
Further details on the successful projects are outlined below.
Concept images relating to the successful applications from Clare County Council and Limerick City & County Council are attached for illustrative purposes.
Clare County Council: John O’Sullivan Park, Lees Road, Ennis Co. Clare (€100,000)
This project will deliver a high-quality, nature-based play and learning space within a public park, designed to support early childhood development, school-age play, and outdoor learning for the wider community.
The project centres on durable, low-maintenance natural play features that promote physical activity, risk-managed exploration, and social interaction.
Key elements include earthen mounds, timber bridges, slides integrated into the landscape, natural tunnels, balancing logs, stepping rounds, and climbing structures. These features allow children to build coordination, resilience, and confidence through self-directed play.
The site will incorporate defined biodiversity zones with wildflower planting, native tree clusters, and habitat features such as log piles and insect hotels. These areas will enhance local biodiversity while providing opportunities for nature observation and environmental learning. Pathways will be designed to protect sensitive areas while ensuring full accessibility for children with mobility or sensory needs.
A dedicated outdoor learning circle with robust log seating will support group activities such as storytelling, curriculum-linked learning, community workshops, and small-group reflection. Open areas will allow flexible use for structured programmes or free play.
Limerick City and County Council: Baggot Estate Nature Park, Ballinacurra, Co. Limerick (€100,000)
Limerick City & County Council plans a Natural Play Area and Outdoor Learning Hub within the grounds of the Baggot Estate, an existing inner-city park of natural character.
The plans include the creation of an inviting and exciting natural play area as well as an outdoor education hub including a Forest School to serve the local neighbourhood as well as the nearby communities.
Stations for natural play will include balancing beams and posts, playful 'ringforts', mazes made by tree stems, mounds, bridges, climbing frames and a large sand play area.
Education stations will include seating made by tree stems for the Forest School, information signage and access paths to ditches and a newly created pond area. The entire area will also be furnished with wood carved sculptures and seating.
Tree planting and management of seminatural grassland/wildflower areas will form part of the project.
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