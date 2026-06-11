Minister Foley announces €200,000 in funding for two new nature-based play spaces in Clare and Limerick

Minister for Children, Disability and Equality Norma Foley has today announced €200,000 in funding for two new nature-based play spaces in Clare and Limerick on International Day of Play.

It is the first time that funding has been provided for this new pilot initiative for outdoor play and learning environments for children and young people.

Clare County Council will receive €100,000 for a high-quality, nature-based play and learning space within a public park in Ennis.

Limerick City & County Council will receive €100,000 for a natural play area and outdoor education hub in Ballinacurra. It will also include a Forest School to serve the local neighbourhood as well as the nearby communities.

The pilot project is being funded under the National Development Plan. It was developed following the publication of the Department of Children, Disability and Equality’s Play and Recreation Provision for Children and Adolescents: A National Review for Ireland 2024 report, which highlights the benefits afforded to children and young people when engaging in outdoor play.

Consultation with children was a key requirement of the funding initiative, with Local Authorities invited to submit proposals for high-quality, inclusive nature-based play environments.

Minister Foley said:

"It is fantastic to be able to announce the first ever nature-based play spaces for children and young people on International Day of Play.

“Some children get to play in the great outdoors regularly but other children have limited access to open spaces and experiences in the natural world.

The new natural playgrounds will have exciting features such as earthen mounds, timber bridges, natural tunnels, balancing logs, stepping rounds, and climbing structures, allowing children to engage in free play.

It’s particularly positive to see that children’s views helped shape these projects, and that they will be fully accessible to all children, including those with disabilities.”

Local Authorities were invited to develop and submit a proposal for a project for the development of a nature-based play space up to the value of €100,000.

Applications were evaluated by an evaluation panel which included representatives from the Department of Children, Disability and Equality and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Applications were required to demonstrate consultation with children, demonstrate that the facility was child-friendly and safe, and be fully accessible to all children, including those with disabilities, with one application permitted per Local Authority.

Nine applications were received and assessed, with the applications from Clare County Council and Limerick City & County Council receiving the highest scores from the evaluation panel.

Further details on the successful projects are outlined below.