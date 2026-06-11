Shirlene Elledge to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shirlene Elledge, therapist, relationship expert, and human performance specialist, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on personal transformation, resilience, self-mastery, and creating a meaningful legacy.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Elledge will explore how the stories people tell themselves shape their lives, relationships, and ability to reach their potential. She breaks down how becoming aware of limiting beliefs, self-talk, and recurring patterns can help people create lasting change, greater fulfillment, and stronger connections with others.Viewers will walk away with practical insights on overcoming internal barriers, embracing their strengths, and creating a life aligned with purpose and joy.Shirlene’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/shirlene-elledge

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