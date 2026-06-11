Jovanović Participates in the Ministerial Meeting of the South-East European Cooperation Process in Sofia

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Nevena Jovanović participated today in Sofia in the Ministerial Meeting of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP), which this year marks the 30th anniversary of its establishment and continues to serve as an important framework for political dialogue and regional cooperation.

The meeting focused on current issues of importance to South-East Europe, with particular emphasis on strengthening regional cooperation, connectivity and resilience in the context of complex geopolitical circumstances. Participants underscored the importance of further developing transport, energy and digital infrastructure, as well as the need to intensify joint projects that contribute to the region's economic growth, competitiveness and stability. In her address, Jovanović reaffirmed Serbia's commitment to advancing regional cooperation, emphasizing that dialogue, mutual trust and practical forms of cooperation are essential for preserving stability and fostering the further development of the region. She also reiterated Serbia's commitment to strengthening regional initiatives as important mechanisms for addressing familiar challenges and enhancing cooperation in areas of shared interest.

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