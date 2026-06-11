TAPA EMEA and Trans.eu launch the first freight exchange built on TAPA’s supply chain security certifications

Certified Carrier Exchange: the first Freight Exchange built on TAPA's supply chain security certifications

The Certified Carrier Exchange creates a double-locked ecosystem where every carrier holds a valid TAPA TSR certification

By working with Trans.eu, we are able to verify that every participant holds a valid TAPA security certification.They are not just claimed; they are controlled and managed under TAPA's framework” — Thorsten Neumann, President & CEO, TAPA EMEA

OBERHAUSEN , NOT APPLICABLE, GERMANY, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA), the foremost authority on supply chain security, and the Trans.eu Group, European leader in freight tech and fintech for the transport sector, today announced the launch of the Certified Carrier Exchange - Powered by TAPA EMEA Standards & Intelligence, marking a new chapter in their strategic partnership: the first freight exchange platform built entirely on verified TAPA TSR (Trucking Security Requirements) certification.Trans.eu Group will also support increased awareness of the security and commercial benefits of the TAPA TSR Standard across its digital ecosystem reaching over 44,000 carriers, freight forwarders and shippers to help increase the community of TAPA-certified transport providers across the European region.The announcement was made at the TAPA EMEA 2026 Annual Conference in Oberhausen, Germany, in front of more than 800 industry leaders, law enforcement representatives, and supply chain security professionals from across Europe and beyond.A new community for secure freightAnnual global cargo losses are estimated at $40 billion, with cargo crime in the EU alone accounting for up to €8.3 billion each year, according to a European Parliament study. Criminal methods have evolved far beyond opportunistic theft: today, organised crime groups exploit identity fraud, fake carrier profiles, and AI-generated documentation to circumvent existing security requirements and steal loads without breaking and entering. The core vulnerability they exploit is always the same: trust based on unverifiable claims.The Certified Carrier Exchange directly addresses this gap. By combining Trans.eu's security infrastructure with TAPA's independently audited TSR certification framework, the platform creates what both organisations describe as a "double-locked environment" for freight transactions."No freight exchange platform can truly guarantee absolute security. But what we set out to achieve is to minimise risk and losses by building a platform grounded in the highest security standards, which have been created by the industry, and where transparency, verification, and reliability are built into every layer. By working closely with Trans.eu, we are able to verify that every participating freight forwarder and carrier holds a valid TAPA security certification. And 'valid' is the key word here. These certifications are not just claimed; they are controlled, maintained, and managed under TAPA's strict compliance framework. This is how we are significantly reducing uncertainty and eliminating one of the biggest risks in logistics: relying on information that cannot be trusted."— Thorsten Neumann, President & CEO, TAPA EMEAHow it works: a seamless integration of security and efficiencyThe Certified Carrier Exchange is a closed, premium environment within the Trans.eu technology that seamlessly integrates TAPA’s TSR security standard with the operational needs of the logistics sector. The core functionality revolves around providing reliable, verified, and TAPA-compliant capacity to shippers and freight forwarders, while simultaneously offering new business opportunities to carriers that adhere to the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) security requirements.Access to the Certified Carrier Exchange is exclusively limited to carriers holding a valid TSR 1, TSR 2, or TSR 3 certification, automatically verified in real time against the TAPA database. This means that, in contrast to what happens on other platforms, certifications are not self-declared; they are continuously validated and actively maintained under TAPA's oversight framework.Shippers and freight forwarders, including those which are not TAPA members, can access the exchange to connect with this verified pool of capacity, eliminating weeks of manual security vetting while gaining confidence that every carrier they see meets the highest globally recognised TAPA Standard for cargo protection.For certified carriers, the exchange unlocks a tier of business that is difficult to reach through standard freight platforms. TSR-certified companies gain direct access to high-value cargo loads — the kind that command better rates and require the security standards they have already invested in meeting. They gain visibility with a calibre of shipper and freight forwarder that typically operates within closed networks.Lastly, users of the Certified Carrier Exchange also benefit from the Trans.eu platform’s full transaction lifecycle, which allows them to go from load offer to confirmed transport order within a single, secure, and traceable environment, processing deals in minutes rather than days.More than a handshake: built on proven foundationsThis collaboration between TAPA EMEA and Trans.eu Group aims to deliver a powerful shift in the logistics landscape: moving from freight matching to a vetted, high-security ecosystem.With over 44,000 vetted companies in its network, Trans.eu Freight Exchange provides an optimal infrastructure and environment for transactions. The platform processes over 11 million load offers monthly and operates one of Europe's most rigorous carrier vetting processes.TAPA EMEA, a not-for-profit industry association which has spent over two decades establishing and maintaining the TSR standard as the benchmark for trucking security worldwide, remains neutral, championing a secure environment that protects the entire supply chain from organized crime. TSR is one of 4 certifiable Standards offered by TAPA EMEA alongside its Facility Security Requirements (FSR), Parking Security Requirements (PSR), and Cyber Security Standard (CSS)."The freight industry has been asking for a modern exchange that embeds security in every step of the process architecture. At Trans.eu, we built exactly that — a platform where verification never stops, where every transaction stays within a traceable, protected environment, and where the network itself becomes a line of defence against fraud. We created the digital infrastructure to ensure a highly secure flow of information where risks are minimized as long as the transactions are concluded within the platform. That is precisely the philosophy TAPA EMEA recognised when they chose us as their partner. The Certified Carrier Exchange is the natural next step: proof that speed and security are not a trade-off, but a single, engineered outcome."— Ewa Węgorkiewicz, Chief Operating Officer, Trans.eu GroupThe Certified Carrier Exchange is available for early access sign-up today, with the formal platform launch scheduled for July 1, 2026. To join the waiting list or learn more, visit: trans.eu/tapa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.