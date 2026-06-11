Fiber Cement Market Driven by Rising Focus on Reducing Carbon Emissions in Construction

Fiber Cement Market Rising Demand

The Portland cement segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, contributing nearly half of total revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The increasing emphasis on lowering carbon emissions across the building and construction sector is fueling the growth of the global fiber cement market . Fiber cement products are gaining widespread adoption due to their durability, sustainability, and superior performance compared to traditional construction materials.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Fiber Cement Market by Raw Material (Portland Cement, Silica, Cellulosic Fibers, and Others), Construction Type (Siding, Roofing, Molding & Trimming, and Others), and End Use (Residential and Non-Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global fiber cement market was valued at $16.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $24.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.11% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1553 Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities:- Growing demand for sustainable building materials and increasing efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of construction activities are major factors driving market growth. Fiber cement products offer enhanced durability, weather resistance, and low maintenance requirements, making them increasingly attractive for modern construction projects.- However, the shortage of skilled labor in several developing economies remains a challenge for market expansion. Despite this, rapid urbanization, accelerating industrialization, strong growth in the global construction sector, superior efficiency of fiber cement products, and regulatory restrictions on asbestos-based cement materials are expected to create significant growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.Portland Cement Segment Maintains Market Leadership:- Based on raw material, the Portland cement segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, contributing nearly half of total revenue. Portland cement remains a key ingredient in concrete, mortar, and stucco, making it the most widely used raw material in fiber cement manufacturing.- Meanwhile, the cellulosic fibers segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for environmentally friendly and lightweight construction materials.Siding Segment Continues to Lead:- By construction type, the siding segment held the dominant market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global market. Fiber cement siding, made from a blend of cement, sand, and cellulose fibers, is widely used for exterior building applications in both residential and commercial structures. The growth of residential housing projects and commercial construction activities worldwide continues to support segment expansion.- The molding and trim segment is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.91%.Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region:Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the global fiber cement market in 2020, followed by Europe and North America, accounting for nearly half of the total market revenue. The region is also projected to record the highest CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period, driven by expanding urban populations, rising infrastructure development, and growing residential construction activities across emerging economies.Leading Market Players:-Key companies operating in the global fiber cement market include:- James Hardie Industries- Evonik Industries- Toray Industries- CSR Limited- Etex Group- Nichiha Corporation- Plycem Corporation- Cembrit Holding- Saint-Gobain-The Siam Cement Public CompanyThe market is expected to witness steady growth over the next decade as governments, developers, and builders increasingly prioritize sustainable, energy-efficient, and environmentally responsible construction materials.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fiber-cement-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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