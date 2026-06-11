Saudi Arabia Marks a New Phase in Wildlife Conservation Through Nature-Based Destinations

Arabian oryx in its natural habitat. In the courtesy of the National Center for Wildlife (NCW). Marine biodiversity. Courtesy of the National Center for Wildlife (NCW). Image courtesy of the National Center for Wildlife (NCW).

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia has announced a new phase in its biodiversity conservation journey with the introduction of Wildlife Destinations, a national initiative that creates new opportunities for residents and visitors to experience the Kingdom’s natural heritage across deserts, mountains, islands, coastal environments, and marine habitats.The initiative reflects the Kingdom’s broader efforts to conserve biodiversity, restore habitats, expand protected areas, and strengthen the role of natural capital in sustainable development under Vision 2030.Saudi Arabia is home to more than 65 ecosystems and over 12,000 recorded species, making it one of the most biologically diverse countries in the region. Its landscapes range from the coral reefs and islands of the Red Sea to mountain ranges, valleys, deserts, and coastal habitats that support a remarkable variety of wildlife.Over the past five years, Saudi Arabia has accelerated efforts to protect and restore its natural heritage. More than 10,000 native animals have been reintroduced into their natural habitats, while protected terrestrial areas have expanded to 18.3% of the Kingdom’s land area and marine protected areas now cover 16.3% of its marine environment, contributing to the national commitment to protect 30% of terrestrial and marine areas by 2030.The Kingdom has also advanced scientific understanding of its biodiversity through major research initiatives, including the Red Sea Decade Expedition and the recently launched Terrestrial Decade Expedition, the first nationwide effort of its kind to document ecosystems and biodiversity across Saudi Arabia.These efforts have contributed to growing international recognition, including the inclusion of Saudi protected areas on the IUCN Green List, the inscription of natural sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and international awards recognizing leadership in the conservation of migratory species.The newly announced Wildlife Destinations program builds on these achievements by creating opportunities for people to engage directly with Saudi Arabia’s natural landscapes and wildlife through a range of carefully managed experiences.The program includes wildlife safari experiences in central and western Saudi Arabia, birdwatching destinations along key migratory flyways, wildlife-viewing experiences focused on iconic native species, and seasonal marine experiences that allow visitors to observe whales, dolphins, whale sharks, and other marine wildlife in their natural habitats.Developed according to principles of sustainability and low-impact visitation, the destinations integrate wildlife viewing, environmental interpretation, and visitor facilities while supporting the protection of habitats and species.Speaking during the announcement, Dr. Mohammed Qurban, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi National Center for Wildlife, said:“Wildlife Destinations are the result of years of work dedicated to species conservation, habitat restoration, and biodiversity protection. They create opportunities for people to experience Saudi Arabia’s natural heritage while strengthening awareness of the importance of conserving wildlife and natural habitats for future generations.”The initiative also supports local communities, strengthens environmental awareness, and creates new opportunities linked to natural assets, reinforcing the contribution of biodiversity conservation to sustainable development and quality of life across the Kingdom.As Saudi Arabia continues to expand its conservation efforts, Wildlife Destinations mark a new phase in connecting people with nature and showcasing the extraordinary biodiversity that defines the Kingdom’s natural heritage.

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