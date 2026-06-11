Mekon Safety Huber Needle: Built for Safer Port Access and Confident Clinical Handling

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As long-term vascular access therapies continue to expand across oncology, infusion treatment, and specialty healthcare applications, the demand for reliable and safe Huber needle solutions is steadily increasing worldwide. Shanghai Mekon Medical Devices Co., Ltd., a trusted non coring huber needle set supplier , continues to strengthen its global presence by delivering advanced Huber needle products designed for safer port access, reduced patient discomfort, and confident clinical handling. With a complete range of safety Huber needles, standard Huber needles, straight Huber needles, and 90° curve Huber needles, Mekon provides flexible solutions for hospitals, infusion centers, and OEM medical device brands around the world.Established in 2009, Shanghai Mekon Medical Devices Co., Ltd. specializes in customized manufacturing solutions for special medical needles, precision cannulas, medical metal components, and needle-related consumables. Through years of technical innovation and manufacturing development, the company has become a reliable global partner for medical device companies seeking high-quality needle systems and customized OEM production support.Growing Importance of Safe Port Access DevicesHuber needles are widely used for accessing implanted ports during infusion therapy, chemotherapy, parenteral nutrition, and long-term medication delivery. Unlike traditional needles, non-coring Huber needles are specifically designed to minimize damage to implanted port septums, helping extend port lifespan and reduce complications during repeated access procedures.As healthcare providers continue prioritizing patient safety, clinician protection, and procedural efficiency, advanced Huber needle systems have become increasingly important in modern clinical environments.Mekon’s Huber needle product line is developed to support these evolving clinical needs by combining precision manufacturing, ergonomic handling, and reliable puncture performance. The company offers multiple product configurations to accommodate different treatment scenarios and clinician preferences.Safety Huber Needles for Enhanced Clinical ProtectionAmong Mekon’s core product offerings, the safety Huber needle is designed to improve healthcare worker protection during and after infusion procedures. Needle-stick injuries remain a significant concern in hospitals and infusion centers, particularly during needle removal and disposal. Mekon addresses this challenge by integrating safety-focused design features into its Huber needle systems.Reliable Safety MechanismMekon safety Huber needles are engineered with protective mechanisms that help minimize accidental needle exposure after use. This supports safer handling during disposal and reduces occupational risk for medical professionals.Smooth and Stable Port AccessThe specially designed non-coring needle tip helps maintain port integrity while allowing smooth penetration and reliable infusion performance.Comfortable Clinical OperationThe ergonomic design improves handling comfort and operational stability during port access procedures, helping clinicians work more efficiently.Reduced Patient DiscomfortSharp needle tips and optimized bevel structures contribute to smoother insertion and reduced tissue trauma during repeated treatments.Flexible Tube and Connector OptionsMekon provides customizable tubing lengths, connector configurations, and extension sets to meet different clinical application requirements.Safety Huber needles are particularly valuable in oncology departments and long-term infusion therapy settings where repeated port access procedures are common.Standard Huber Needles for Reliable Infusion TherapyIn addition to safety models, Mekon also manufactures standard Huber needles designed for dependable performance in routine infusion procedures. These products combine precision needle manufacturing with stable fluid delivery performance.Mekon standard Huber needles offer:Non-coring needle design for implanted port protectionSmooth fluid flow performanceStable puncture capabilityHigh-quality stainless steel constructionVarious gauge and length optionsReliable compatibility with infusion systemsThese standard Huber needles are widely used in hospitals, infusion clinics, and specialty healthcare facilities where consistent performance and cost-effective solutions are essential.Straight Huber Needles for Direct Access ApplicationsMekon’s straight Huber needles are designed for clinical procedures requiring direct and straightforward port access. The straight configuration allows healthcare professionals to perform accurate insertion while maintaining procedural control.Advantages of Straight Huber NeedlesEasy handling during direct access proceduresStable needle positioningEfficient infusion connection setupSuitable for various implanted port systemsAvailable in multiple sizes and configurationsThe straight Huber needle design is commonly selected for routine infusion treatments and standard vascular access procedures.90° Curve Huber Needles for Improved Patient ComfortTo meet diverse clinical positioning requirements, Mekon also offers 90° curve Huber needles. This design provides greater flexibility during infusion therapy and may improve patient comfort during long-duration treatments.Optimized Low-Profile DesignThe 90° curved structure helps reduce external profile height, making it more comfortable for patients during extended infusion sessions.Improved Tubing ManagementThe curved design supports better tubing direction and dressing placement, helping improve overall treatment convenience.Secure Port Access StabilityThe angled needle structure contributes to stable positioning during infusion procedures, reducing the risk of movement or accidental displacement.Suitable for Long-Term Therapies90° curve Huber needles are commonly used in chemotherapy and continuous infusion treatments requiring extended wear time.By offering multiple Huber needle configurations, Mekon enables healthcare providers to select the most suitable product based on patient needs and clinical workflow preferences.Advanced Manufacturing Supports Product ConsistencyMekon’s ability to deliver high-quality Huber needle products is supported by its fully integrated manufacturing system. The company manages a complete production process that includes:Tube weldingTube drawingPrecision machiningLaser cuttingSurface treatmentCleaningAssemblyPackagingSterilizationAdvanced production equipment imported from Japan and the United States helps ensure dimensional precision, needle sharpness, and manufacturing consistency. Additionally, Mekon has developed specialized processing equipment to support customized product requirements for OEM and ODM projects.This comprehensive manufacturing capability allows the company to maintain stable product quality while supporting flexible customization services for global customers.Extensive OEM and Customization CapabilitiesAs a professional medical needle manufacturer, Mekon works closely with medical device companies to develop customized Huber needle solutions for various international markets.The company provides OEM and ODM support for:Needle gauge customizationNeedle length adjustmentTubing configuration designConnector selectionPackaging customizationBranding and private label productionSterilization solutionsMekon’s engineering and production teams collaborate with customers throughout the development process, from initial concept evaluation to large-scale manufacturing.Over the years, the company has established long-term partnerships with many medical device companies across North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia, Africa, and Asia.Driving Innovation in Needle and Cannula ManufacturingShanghai Mekon Medical Devices Co., Ltd. continues investing in advanced manufacturing technology, precision processing capabilities, and product innovation to support the evolving needs of the global healthcare industry.In addition to Huber needles, the company manufactures a broad range of medical needle and cannula products, including biopsy needles, anesthesia needles, blood collection needles, ophthalmic needles, liposuction cannulas, bone marrow needles, and many customized medical metal components.By combining technical expertise, strict quality management, and customer-focused development capabilities, Mekon aims to become one of the world’s leading suppliers of special medical needles and precision cannula solutions.For more information about Mekon safety Huber needles, straight Huber needles, 90° curve Huber needles, and customized OEM medical manufacturing services, please visit: https://www.mekonneedle.com/

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