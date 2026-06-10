Washington County to Flag Day Celebration at Washington County Public Safety Training Center

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD (June 10, 2026) – Washington County Government invites residents to attend a special Flag Day Ceremony on Sunday, June 14, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at 18350 Public safety Place, Hagerstown, MD 21740, as the community comes together to honor the history and significance of the American flag. Observed each year on June 14, Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the United States flag by the Continental Congress in 1777. The resolution established the design of the flag as thirteen stripes, alternating red and white, with thirteen stars on a blue field representing a new constellation of states. Over time, the flag has evolved to reflect the growth of the nation, while remaining a powerful symbol of unity, freedom, and sacrifice.

As we celebrate 250 years of American independence and Washington County’s rich history, we invite residents to join us under the flag that has united generations of Americans. Together, let us honor our nation’s past, celebrate our shared heritage, and reflect on the principles that continue to guide our future. Event Details:

Location: 18350 Public Safety Place, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026T

ime: 10:00 a.m.