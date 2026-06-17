New Research from CloudLinux and WebPros Reveals Agencies Carry Portfolio-Scale Responsibility on Small-Team Resources

Report from a global survey of 210 WordPress agencies documents hosting infrastructure, security overhead, and AI adoption across the WordPress agency segment

The work that scales worst is exactly where agencies say they most want AI and automation, and exactly where it has barely arrived.” — Igor Seletskiy, CEO and Founder, CloudLinux

ESTERO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudLinux , provider of security, stability, and performance optimization software for web hosting infrastructure, today released the State of WordPress Agencies in 2026 , produced in partnership with WebPros . Based on a global survey of 210 WordPress agencies and freelancers conducted April-May 2026, the report documents how agencies operate at scale, where they run client infrastructure, how they handle security and performance across their portfolios, and how they are adopting AI to close the gap between responsibility and resources.The headline finding: 78% of WordPress agencies are solo operators or small teams of up to 10 people. Yet 18% manage more than 100 client WordPress sites, and 83% own or significantly influence the hosting decision for those clients.The dominant security challenge for agencies is not breach response. It is the day-to-day work of keeping plugins and themes updated across a growing portfolio, named as a top challenge by 65% of agencies and rising to 75% at agencies managing 100+ sites. 28% describe their overall security workload as significant, heavy, or overwhelming.Performance and Operations37% of agencies describe performance work as significant, heavy, or overwhelming, which is higher than the 28% who say the same about security. Plugin and theme bloat (59%) is the top performance challenge. At the same time, update management has not settled on a default approach. Manual, one-site-at-a-time updating leads at 29% overall, and surprisingly reaching 45% among agencies managing 100+ sites.AI Adoption: Wide but Not Deep Where It Matters Most92% of agencies use AI tools, concentrated in content creation (59%), code development (53%), and SEO research (39%). Only 16% apply AI to site monitoring or maintenance automation. The top AI capabilities agencies want: automated WordPress updates with intelligent pre-update testing (38%) and automated security across client sites (35%). 39% are already running AI coding agents — Cursor, Claude Code, Windsurf — for complex development tasks. 63% name AI and automation as the biggest force reshaping the segment over the next two to three years.Quote from CloudLinux:“What this survey makes visible is a mismatch: a solo operator or a handful of generalists is now responsible for a hundred or more live client sites. The work that scales worst — security and patching across the whole portfolio — is exactly where agencies say they most want AI and automation, and exactly where it has barely arrived. That's the single biggest lever in front of this market, and it's where we're focused.” — Igor Seletskiy, CEO and Founder, CloudLinuxQuote from WebPros:"WordPress agencies are carrying more responsibility than ever with no proportional increase in resources. The findings reinforce our conviction that hosting infrastructure needs to do more of the heavy lifting through automation, AI and smarter tooling so agencies can focus on what they do best." — Craig Millman, Chief Commercial Officer, WebProsAbout the ReportThe State of WordPress Agencies in 2026 is based on responses from 210 WordPress agencies and freelancers surveyed globally between April 14 and May 15, 2026. Respondents represent agencies across North America (30%), Europe (22%), Asia-Pacific (15%), Africa and Middle East (10%), Latin America (9%), and globally distributed client bases (14%). The survey was produced by CloudLinux and WebPros. The full report is available for download at: https://cloudlinux.com/resources/state-of-wordpress-agencies-2026/ About CloudLinuxCloudLinux provides security, stability, and performance optimization software for web hosting providers running shared, VPS, and dedicated servers. Products include CloudLinux, Imunify360, ImunifyAV, Imunify Email, Imunify Connect, Imunify for AI Agents, KernelCare, AccelerateWP, MAx Cache, and enterprise solutions under the TuxCare brand. More than 65 million websites worldwide run on servers powered by CloudLinux software. Learn more at cloudlinux.comAbout WebProsWebPros is the global standard in web enablement, powering millions of businesses worldwide. Through industry-defining products including cPanel, Plesk, and WHMCS, WebPros delivers the trusted infrastructure that simplifies operations, secures digital environments, and enables scalable growth.For more than two decades, WebPros has defined how web infrastructure is built, managed, and scaled across the global digital economy.

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