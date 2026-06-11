Smokeless Powder Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Smokeless Powder Market: Key Players Strengthening Their Market Position

Expected to grow to $3.22 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The smokeless powder market is dominated by a mix of global defense and ammunition manufacturers and specialized propellant and energetic materials producers. Companies are focusing on advanced propellant formulation technologies, high-energy performance powders, temperature-stable combustion characteristics, and stringent safety and regulatory compliance frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain strict defense and ballistic performance standards. Emphasis on consistent ballistic performance, supply chain security, and integration of advanced manufacturing and quality control systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving defense and ammunition propellant sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Smokeless Powder Market?

•According to our research, General Dynamics Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The munitions and energetic systems division of the company, which is directly involved in the smokeless powder market, provides a wide range of propellant formulations, ammunition energetic materials, ballistic powders, and defense-grade combustion solutions that support military ammunition production, defense applications, and regulated weapons manufacturing environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Smokeless Powder Market?

Major companies operating in the smokeless powder market are General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Rheinmetall AG, Eurenco S.A.S., Olin Corporation, MAXAM Corp Holding SL, Nitrochemie AG, Poongsan Corporation, Thales Australia Limited, Hodgdon Powder Company Inc., Alliant Techsystems (Vista Outdoor), Forcit Oy, Explosia a.s., Nobel Sport Italia Srl, Norma Precision AB, Nammo Vihtavuori Oy, Western Metals Inc., LHS Germany, Shooters World, The Kinetic Group LLC, Accurate Powder.

How Concentrated Is The Smokeless Powder Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent defense safety regulations, compliance with ammunition and explosive material handling standards, complex propellant manufacturing processes, and the need for reliability, consistency, and performance in military and commercial ammunition. Leading players such as General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Rheinmetall AG, Eurenco S.A.S., Olin Corporation, MAXAM Corp Holding SL, Nitrochemie AG, Poongsan Corporation, Thales Australia Limited, and Hodgdon Powder Company Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified propellant and energetic materials portfolios, established defense and ammunition manufacturing partnerships, global supply and distribution networks, and continuous innovation in smokeless powder formulations, ballistic performance enhancement, and safe production technologies. As demand for advanced ammunition propellants, high-performance defense applications, and compliant energetic material manufacturing grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oGeneral Dynamics Corporation (3%)

oBAE Systems plc (3%)

oRheinmetall AG (3%)

oEurenco S.A.S. (3%)

oOlin Corporation (3%)

oMAXAM Corp Holding SL (2%)

oNitrochemie AG (1%)

oPoongsan Corporation (1%)

oThales Australia Limited (1%)

oHodgdon Powder Company Inc. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Smokeless Powder Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the smokeless powder market include The Chemours Company, Dow Inc., BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., SABIC, Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., Nitrochemie AG, Eurenco S.A., SNPE Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Arkema S.A., Solvay S.A., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Chemring Group PLC, Orica Limited, TNC Nitrochemicals Ltd., Yara International ASA, Akzo Nobel N.V., Lanxess AG.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Smokeless Powder Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the smokeless powder market include Sports South LLC, Ellett Brothers Inc., RSR Group Inc., Davidsons Inc., Zanders Sporting Goods, Inc., Lipsey’s LLC, Kroll International LLC, Ellett Brothers Distribution Services, Jerry’s Sport Center Inc., Midsouth Shooters Supply Company, Graf & Sons Inc., Powder Valley Inc., Brownells Inc. Distribution Division, MidwayUSA Distribution Services, Sportsman’s Warehouse Distribution Network, Cabela’s Wholesale Supply Chain, Bass Pro Shops Supply Division, Big Rock Sports LLC, Hevi-Shot Distribution Services, Wholesale Hunter LLC, Reeds Family Outdoor Outlet Distribution, Euro Optic Ltd Distribution Services, Korth Group Ltd., Hunting & Outdoor Supply Co., Ammunition Depot Wholesale Division.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Smokeless Powder Market?

•Major end users in the smokeless powder market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, Saab AB, Leonardo S.p.A., Orbital ATK Inc., United States Department of Defense, NATO Support and Procurement Agency, Indian Ordnance Factories, China North Industries Group Corporation, Russia Rostec State Corporation, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., Sturm Ruger & Company Inc., Olin Corporation, Vista Outdoor Inc., Remington Arms Company LLC, Federal Ammunition Company, Winchester Ammunition, Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A., Nammo AS, Hodgdon Powder Company.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Single-base propellant manufacturing facilities are transforming the smokeless powder market by enhancing production capacity, addressing global supply shortages, and improving ammunition performance and consistency.

•Example: In September 2024, D&M Holding Company invested $70 million to expand its White River Energetics facility in Arkansas with a new smokeless propellant factory.

•The expansion strengthens smokeless powder production capabilities, supports ammunition and primer manufacturing, enhances supply chain reliability, and advances research, development, and turnkey defense production capabilities across the defense and ammunition ecosystem.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Smokeless Powder Technologies Supporting Safe Efficient Ammunition Performance

•Leveraging Advanced Propellant Formulations Improving Ballistic Stability And Shelf Life

•Expanding Modern Production Facilities Strengthening Defense Supply And Manufacturing Capacity

•Integrating Automated Systems And Quality Control Enhancing Accuracy Consistency And Efficiency

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