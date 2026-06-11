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IDOH Certified Health Care Professions Commission - 06/16/2026

About this Event

302 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

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Notice of Public Meeting

The Indiana Department of Health Certified

Health Care Professions Commisssion

will meet

Tuesday, June 16, 2026, noon - 3 p.m.

in the

Indiana Government Center South Building

Conference Room C

302 W. Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN 46204

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Member Name - Title - Appointing Authority - Appointment Date - Expiration Date

Shannon Harris - Nurse Aide/Qualified Medication Aide/Home Health Aide - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029

James Sizemore - Nurse Aide/Qualified Medication Aide/Home Health Aide - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029

Kelly Parter - Registered Nurse - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029

Janet Terrill - Registered Nurse - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029

Rebecca Bartle - Registered Nurse - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029

Monica Jill Dirbas - Health Facility Administrator - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029

Lisa Kelley - Consumer - Governor - 02/19/2026 - 10/31/2029

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IDOH Certified Health Care Professions Commission - 06/16/2026

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