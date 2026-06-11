Sunny Glen Children's Home to Host Third Annual Fatherhood Festival

Free Community Event to Honor Fathers and Father Figures Across the Rio Grande Valley

SAN BENITO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunny Glen Children's Home invites families across the Rio Grande Valley to its Third Annual Fatherhood Festival, a free, family-friendly celebration honoring fathers, father figures, and the vital role they play in children's lives.The festival takes place Saturday, June 27th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Poenisch Counseling Center on Sunny Glen's campus in San Benito. Open to families and children of all ages, the event will feature outdoor games, a family picnic, and community resource booths, and giveaways, offering something for every family while connecting attendees with local support services. Admission is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged and available at https://f.mtr.cool/wxgubhnmsb A Venue Rooted in Community and HealingThe Poenisch Counseling Center — built through the generosity of the Poenisch family and named in their honor — is a trauma-informed facility at the heart of Sunny Glen's campus, featuring counseling offices and a play therapy room open not only to residents but to the broader community. It serves as a hub for the parenting and transition programs Sunny Glen provides to the young people in its care, making it a meaningful venue for a festival dedicated to strengthening families.The Poenisch Counseling Center also partners with Heart Gallery, a program of Foster Angels of South Texas, to provide counseling and support services for post-adoptive and post-permanency families across the Rio Grande Valley. It is one more way Sunny Glen and its partners walk alongside families through every step of the journey.Why Fatherhood Matters to Sunny GlenThe Fatherhood Festival is a natural growth of Sunny Glen's long-standing commitment to family. The home is the greatest influence on a child's life and development, and Sunny Glen seeks to serve children and families who are hurting by inspiring hope for a better future are integrated directly into resident service plans to support parents as they build stable family environments. The Fatherhood Festival carries that same spirit into the broader South Texas community.About Sunny Glen Children's HomeSunny Glen Children's Home was established in 1936 in a single house near La Feria, Texas, where six children were cared for. Since its inception it has provided a Christian home for over 25,000 children. Established to provide neglected and abused children with a safe and loving environment that emphasizes Christian values and the American work ethic, the home provides long-term residential care, a variety of counseling services, and supervised development programs while pursuing the goal of family reunification when possible.

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