Grid Modernization Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's How Companies Compete in the Grid Modernization Market: Insights into Market Leadership

Expected to grow to $81.97 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The grid modernization market is dominated by a mix of global power infrastructure providers and specialized smart grid technology and energy management solution companies. Companies are focusing on advanced grid automation systems, digital substations, real-time monitoring and control solutions, and integrated renewable energy management frameworks to strengthen market presence and ensure reliable and efficient power distribution. Emphasis on grid resilience, decarbonization goals, integration of distributed energy resources, and deployment of smart sensors and communication technologies remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving energy infrastructure and smart grid modernization sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Grid Modernization Market?

•According to our research, ABB Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The electrification and power systems division of the company, which is directly involved in the grid modernization market, provides a wide range of smart grid automation solutions, digital substations, grid edge technologies, and advanced power distribution systems that support utilities, renewable energy integration, and modernized transmission and distribution networks environment.

Who Are The Major Players In The Grid Modernization Market?

Major companies operating in the grid modernization market are ABB Ltd., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation plc, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr Group AG, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kamstrup A/S, Trilliant Holdings Inc., Open Systems International Inc., Tantalus Systems Holding Inc., Fluentgrid Limited, eSmart Systems AS, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation.

How Concentrated Is The Grid Modernization Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 18% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by complex power infrastructure requirements, stringent grid reliability and safety standards, high capital investment needs, and the need for seamless integration of renewable energy sources and digital monitoring systems in modern electricity networks. Leading players such as ABB Ltd., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation plc, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr Group AG, and Oracle Corporation hold notable market shares through diversified smart grid and energy management solution portfolios, established utility partnerships, global deployment networks, and continuous innovation in grid automation, digital substations, and advanced energy analytics technologies. As demand for intelligent power distribution systems, renewable energy integration, and real-time grid monitoring solutions grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oABB Ltd. (4%)

oHitachi Energy Ltd. (3%)

oSiemens AG (3%)

oSchneider Electric SE (3%)

oGeneral Electric Company (1%)

oEaton Corporation plc (1%)

oHoneywell International Inc. (1%)

oItron Inc. (1%)

oLandis+Gyr Group AG (0.4%)

oOracle Corporation (0.4%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Grid Modernization Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the grid modernization market include General Electric Company, Siemens Energy AG, ABB Ltd., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Honeywell International Inc., Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Itron Inc., Schneider Electric Industries SAS, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Nexans S.A., Prysmian Group, S&C Electric Company, Vertiv Holdings Co., Johnson Controls International plc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Grid Modernization Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the grid modernization market include WESCO International Inc., Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company Inc., Anixter International Inc., Avnet Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Ingram Micro Inc., Synnex Corporation, RS Group plc, Allied Electronics and Automation, Fastenal Company, Grainger plc, CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., Westcon Group, Exclusive Networks SA, D&H Distributing Company, ScanSource Inc., ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., Bechtle AG, Redington Limited, Logicom Public Limited, EET Group A/S.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Grid Modernization Market?

•Major end users in the grid modernization market include NextEra Energy Inc., Duke Energy Corporation, Southern Company, Dominion Energy Inc., Pacific Gas and Electric Company, National Grid plc, Enel S.p.A., Iberdrola S.A., EDF Energy, E.ON SE, American Electric Power Company Inc., Exelon Corporation, Xcel Energy Inc., Florida Power and Light Company, Hydro-Québec, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., State Grid Corporation of China, China Southern Power Grid Company Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Korea Electric Power Corporation, Schneider Electric Energy Division.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven hybrid cloud platforms are transforming the grid modernization market by enhancing grid resiliency, improving outage management, and optimizing distributed energy resource integration.

•Example: In March 2025, Schneider Electric SE launched one digital grid platform, an AI-powered hybrid cloud solution for utility operations.

•Its unified digital architecture, cloud-native deployment model, and intelligent automation capabilities support faster utility response times, strengthen grid stability, and improve management of decentralized energy networks.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Smart Grid Technologies Promoting Reliable Efficient And Resilient Power Systems

•Leveraging Advanced Metering And Internet Of Things (IoT) Systems Improving Monitoring And Operational Efficiency

•Expanding And Modernizing Grid Infrastructure Strengthening Stability And Renewable Integration

•Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) Driven Analytics And Cloud Platforms Enhancing Automation And Grid Optimization

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