Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size

The Business Research Company's Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2026: Firms Competing Through Innovation and Market Reach

Expected to grow to $249.87 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is dominated by a mix of global energy companies, specialized EV charging network operators, and automotive OEM-backed charging solution providers. Companies are focusing on ultra-fast charging systems, smart grid integration, interoperable charging standards, and advanced payment and connectivity platforms to strengthen market presence and accelerate EV adoption across residential, commercial, and public charging environments. Emphasis on grid stability, renewable energy integration, and expansion of high-speed charging networks remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving electric mobility sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market?

•According to our research, ABB Group led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The e-mobility division of the company, which is directly involved in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market, provides a wide range of AC and DC fast charging stations, ultra-fast charging systems, charging management software, and smart energy distribution solutions. It also offers solutions to support public charging networks, fleet electrification, and residential and commercial EV charging applications environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market?

Major companies operating in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market are ABB Group, Tesla Motors Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, BP Chargemaster Inc., Shell plc, RWE AG, Engie SA, BYD Company, Delta Electronics Inc., Efacec Electric Mobility, ChargePoint Inc., Greenlots, Alfen NV, SemaConnect Inc., Phihong USA Corp., Pod Point Ltd., Eaton Corporation, AeroVironment Inc., EVgo, PG and E Corp., Blink Charging, TGOOD Global Ltd., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., ClipperCreek Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent electrical safety standards, compliance with energy and grid integration regulations, interoperability requirements across charging networks and vehicle platforms, and the need for reliability in high-capacity fast charging and public infrastructure. Leading players such as ABB Group, Tesla Motors Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, BP Chargemaster Inc., Shell plc, RWE AG, Engie SA, and BYD Company hold notable market shares through diversified charging infrastructure portfolios, established energy and mobility partnerships, global charging network deployments, and continuous innovation in fast-charging systems, smart grid integration, and energy management technologies. As demand for electric mobility, high-speed charging solutions, and interoperable charging networks grows, strategic collaborations, technology innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oABB Group (5%)

oTesla Motors Inc. (4%)

oSiemens AG (4%)

oSchneider Electric SE (2%)

oGeneral Electric Company (2%)

oBP Chargemaster Inc. (2%)

oShell plc (1%)

oRWE AG (1%)

oEngie SA (1%)

oBYD Company (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market include ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, LG Electronics Inc, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Incorporated, Analog Devices Inc, Amphenol Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd, Leoni AG, Aptiv PLC, BorgWarner Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market include Ingram Micro Inc, Arrow Electronics Inc, Avnet Inc, Tech Data Corporation, Synnex Corporation, Redington Limited, Also Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A, ScanSource Inc, Westcon Group, Exclusive Networks SA, Bechtle AG, Cancom SE, Insight Enterprises Inc, CDW Corporation, D and H Distributing Company, Future Electronics Inc, Macnica Inc, EET Group A/S, Logicom Public Limited, Asbis Enterprises PLC, Mindware FZ LLC, Rexel S.A, Sonepar Group, WESCO International Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market?

•Major end users in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market include Tesla Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, EVgo Inc, Electrify America LLC, Shell Recharge Solutions B.V., BP Pulse, TotalEnergies SE, Ionity GmbH, Greenlots, Blink Charging Co, EVBox Group, Tata Power Company Limited, Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Limited, Hyundai Motor Company, BYD Company Limited, Volkswagen AG, BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Rivian Automotive Inc, Uber Technologies Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Fleet optimization software is transforming the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market by improving charging efficiency, reducing downtime, and enhancing operational management across networks.

•Example: In November 2025, ChargePoint Inc. launched its next-generation ChargePoint platform for managing EV charging operations at scale.

•Its AI-driven optimization capabilities, adaptive load balancing features, and real-time operational analytics improve charging network efficiency, enhance energy utilization, and support scalable management of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Deploying Ultra-Fast DC Chargers (350kW+) For Highway And Urban Corridors

•Leveraging Smart Charging Networks Improving Efficiency And Convenience

•Expanding Charging Networks Strengthening Accessibility And Reliability

•Integrating AI Energy Systems Enhancing Load Optimization And Efficiency

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• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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