Comfort Keepers of Canton Helps Veterans Understand VA Benefits for In-Home Care

Caring for veterans is an honor. Many don’t realize benefits may help them receive care at home. We help them understand resources so they can focus on time together and independence.” — Jennifer Jack-Wunder, owner of Comfort Keepers of Canton

CANTON, GA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Robert, a Vietnam veteran, started needing help with everyday tasks, his daughter worried that moving him out of the home he had loved for more than 30 years might be the only option. Between work, family responsibilities, and concern for her father's safety, she was not sure where to turn.

Like many families, she did not realize that veterans may qualify for VA benefits that can help cover the cost of care at home. With the right support, many veterans can continue living safely and comfortably in familiar surroundings while receiving assistance with daily activities, companionship, and other non-medical services.

Stories like Robert's are more common than many families realize. Every year, veterans and their spouses miss out on valuable benefits simply because they do not know they exist or are unsure how to access them. That is why Comfort Keepers of Canton is helping local veterans and their families understand available VA benefits and connect with care that supports independence, dignity, and quality of life at home.

Many veterans assume the VA only covers hospital visits and medical care. In reality, benefits such as Aid and Attendance may help eligible wartime veterans and surviving spouses offset the cost of receiving care at home. Eligible surviving spouses may also qualify for veterans' spouse benefits that help support in-home care needs. In addition, programs such as the VA Homemaker and Home Health Aide Program can provide assistance with personal care and daily living activities, helping veterans remain where they feel most comfortable rather than relocating to a care facility.

While these benefits can make a meaningful difference, understanding eligibility requirements and navigating the application process can feel overwhelming for families already balancing work, caregiving responsibilities, and everyday life. Led by Jennifer Jack-Wunder, a nurse with more than 30 years of healthcare experience and a career largely dedicated to geriatric care, the family-owned agency provides free guidance to help veterans and their loved ones better understand available resources and navigate the often-confusing benefits process.

Many of the seniors Comfort Keepers serve are retired teachers, nurses, veterans, and community leaders who spent their lives caring for and serving others. As a family-owned business with seven generations of roots in North Georgia, the organization views caring for these individuals as more than a service. It is an opportunity to honor the people who helped shape the community.

For 23 years, Comfort Keepers has proudly served North Georgia families through relationship-based care built on trust, consistency, and compassion. The organization's approach, known as "The Journey of Care," recognizes that meaningful support often begins with a few hours of assistance and grows into lasting relationships over time. Many caregivers have been with the company for more than a decade, providing the familiarity and continuity families value. The same caregiver who helps with errands or transportation today may become a trusted companion for years to come.

Veterans and families with questions about VA benefits, long-term care insurance, or care at home are encouraged to contact Comfort Keepers of Canton for a free consultation and guidance on available resources.

About Comfort Keepers of Canton

Comfort Keepers of Canton is a family-owned, nurse-led home care agency that has proudly served North Georgia for 23 years. Guided by its mission of Elevating the Human Spirit, Comfort Keepers helps seniors remain safe, independent, and connected to the people, places, and moments that bring meaning to their lives. The organization serves older adults, veterans, and families while supporting caregivers and the community. Jennifer Jack-Wunder is a recipient of the 2012 Excellence Award from Entrepreneur Media Inc., recognized for her leadership in delivering high-quality care.

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