Windows and Doors Industry Set for Strong Growth, Reaching $356.7 Billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Windows and Doors Market by Product Type (Windows and Doors), Material (Wood, Metal, and Plastic), Application (Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Revolving and Others), and End User (Residential and Non-residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global windows and doors industry generated $208.1 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $356.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1957 Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the global windows and doors market is driven by factors such as an increase in the construction of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings and the rise in home renovation & improvement activities across the world. However, factors such as fluctuating costs of raw materials required to construct windows and doors and increase in costs of construction are anticipated to restrain the market growth. Contrarily, the development of technologically advanced doors that enhance the security of buildings and homes is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.Covid-19 ScenarioThe outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global windows and doors market, owing to a temporary closure of construction activities during the lockdown.However, the market recovered by the end of 2021.The doors segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on product, the doors segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global windows and doors market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rise in number of households as a result of an increasing population and surge in trend of living in nuclear families in developing countries are major driving factors in the growth of the doors segment. On the other hand, the windows segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. The increase in the number of buildings across the world is playing a pivotal role in driving demand for doors as well as windows.Buy This Research Report (265 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2c91c952041c29288c3dc9e332b1e6ce The metal segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on material, the metal segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global windows and doors market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Doors made from metal can withstand and resist forced entry. Moreover, frames of doors and windows are usually made using metal. These factors drivethe segment. On the other hand, the plastic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its relatively inexpensive price, and properties such as weather resistance, insect resistance, lightweight, and durability.The swinging segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on application, the swinging segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global windows and doors market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Swinging doors and windows are easy to construct, install, and maintain, which drives the segment. However, the folding segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032, attributed to the growing demand for doors that are easy to operate.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global windows and doors market revenue and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032. This attributed to rise in construction sector in the region, driven by extensive economic growth and growth of population and urbanization in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1957 Leading Market Players: -MarvinYKK CorporationSanwa Holdings Corporation (Horton Automatics Inc,)Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (Atrium Corporation)MI Windows and Doors, LLC.Andersen CorporationPella CorporationJELD-WEN Holding, Inc.LIXIL CorporationDCM Shriram Ltd. (Fenesta Building System)The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global windows and doors market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, product launch, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports in Construction Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):Wafer Processing Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wafer-processing-equipment-market-A13549 Doors Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/doors-market-A06118 Automated Barriers and Bollards Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automated-barriers-and-bollards-market-A15141 Roof Cladding Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/roof-cladding-market-A12149 Pre-owned Construction Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pre-owned-construction-equipment-market-A31448 Tempered Glass Cutting Machine Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tempered-glass-cutting-machine-market-A31347 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/expanded-polystyrene-insulated-panels-market-A15762 About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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