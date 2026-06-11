Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Competition in the Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market: Growth Strategies of Top Companies

Expected to grow to $24.47 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The healthcare claims management solutions market is dominated by a mix of global healthcare IT providers and specialized revenue cycle management software companies. Companies are focusing on advanced claims processing platforms, AI-driven fraud detection and denial management systems, automated coding and billing solutions, and integrated payer-provider data exchange frameworks to strengthen market presence and improve operational efficiency. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, accuracy in claims adjudication, cost reduction in healthcare administration, and integration of interoperable digital health systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving healthcare administration and digital claims sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market?

•According to our research, Optum Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 0.3% market share. The healthcare services and technology division of the company, which is directly involved in healthcare claims management solutions, provides a wide range of claims processing platforms, revenue cycle management systems, payment integrity solutions, and data analytics tools that support insurers, providers, and healthcare organizations in claims adjudication and reimbursement processes within the healthcare ecosystem environment.

Who Are The Major Players In The Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market?

Major companies operating in the healthcare claims management solutions market are Optum Inc., McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, athenahealth Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Waystar Inc., Availity LLC, Conifer Health Solutions LLC, eClinicalWorks LLC, Inovalon Holdings Inc., The SSI Group LLC, TruBridge Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Cerner Corporation, NTT DATA Services LLC, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., NaviNet Inc., IBM Corporation, InstaMed Communications LLC.

How Concentrated Is The Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 1% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent healthcare data privacy regulations, complex claims adjudication workflows, interoperability requirements across payer and provider systems, and the need for accuracy and efficiency in healthcare reimbursement and administration. Leading players such as Optum Inc., McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, athenahealth Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Waystar Inc., Availity LLC, Conifer Health Solutions LLC, and eClinicalWorks LLC hold notable market shares through diversified healthcare IT and revenue cycle management portfolios, established payer-provider partnerships, global deployment networks, and continuous innovation in claims processing automation, payment integrity solutions, and data-driven analytics platforms. As demand for advanced claims adjudication systems, AI-enabled fraud detection, and interoperable healthcare administration solutions grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oOptum Inc. (0.3%)

oMcKesson Corporation (0.1%)

oOracle Corporation (0.1%)

oCognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (0.1%)

oathenahealth Inc. (0.1%)

oEpic Systems Corporation (0.1%)

oWaystar Inc. (0.1%)

oAvaility LLC (0.1%)

oConifer Health Solutions LLC (0.1%)

oeClinicalWorks LLC (0.05%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the healthcare claims management solutions market include SAP SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Accenture plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies Inc., Google LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Salesforce Inc., Optum Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., SAS Institute Inc., DXC Technology Company, Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the healthcare claims management solutions market include Owens and Minor Inc., Medline Industries LP, Henry Schein Inc., Cencora Logistics Services, Movianto International GmbH, FedEx Healthcare Solutions, DB Schenker Healthcare Logistics, Kuehne and Nagel Healthcare Division, Agility Logistics Health Services, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., CEVA Logistics Healthcare Division, Nippon Express Healthcare Logistics, Sinopharm Group Healthcare Distribution, Shanghai Pharma Distribution Co Ltd, Zuellig Pharma Holdings Pte Ltd, Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions, Medipal Holdings Corporation, Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH and Co KG, Alliance Healthcare Distribution Services.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market?

•Major end users in the healthcare claims management solutions market include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Anthem Inc., Cigna Group, Aetna Inc., Humana Inc., Kaiser Permanente, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mount Sinai Health System, HCA Healthcare Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Manipal Hospitals, NHS England, Ramsay Health Care Limited, Community Health Systems Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co KGaA, DaVita Inc., Mayo Clinic Health System, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Bupa Global, Allianz Care Health Services.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automation platforms are transforming the healthcare claims management solutions market by improving claims processing efficiency, reducing denials, and enhancing revenue cycle performance.

•Example: In October 2025, AGS Health introduced agentic digital workforce solutions to address claim denials, staffing shortages, and operational pressures in the U.S. healthcare system.

•Its artificial intelligence (AI) agents autonomously execute revenue cycle tasks, adapt to payer rule changes, and improve accuracy, enabling faster reimbursements, better cash flow, and reduced operational errors in claims management.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Implementing AI-Powered Claims Adjudication And Denial Management Systems

•Leveraging Claims Platforms And Digital Workflows Improving Efficiency And Transparency

•Deploying Blockchain And AI-Based Fraud Detection Algorithms For Claims Validation

•Integrating Robotic Process Automation (RPA) For Automated Claims Coding And Billing

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