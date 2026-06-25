Comfort Keepers of Cumming Shares Guidance on Understanding Long-Term Care Insurance Policies

Families carry worry when they come to us. Many have paid into policies for years but aren’t sure how to use them. We help them understand options so they can focus on loved ones.” — Jennifer Jack-Wunder, owner of Comfort Keepers of Cumming

CUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Susan's mother returned home after a hospital stay, the family quickly realized she needed more help than they could provide on their own. Between work, family responsibilities, and concern for her mother's safety, Susan worried about how they would afford the support that would allow her to remain at home.

Then she remembered something her parents had mentioned years earlier: a long-term care insurance policy they had faithfully paid into for decades. After reviewing the policy, Susan learned it could help cover the cost of care at home, allowing her family to focus less on financial concerns and more on spending meaningful time together.

Stories like Susan's are why Comfort Keepers of Cumming helps families understand their long-term care insurance benefits before a crisis occurs. Led by Jennifer Jack-Wunder, a nurse with more than 30 years of healthcare experience and a career largely dedicated to geriatric care, the family-owned agency works with seniors and their loved ones to review coverage, understand available benefits, and navigate the claims process.

Long-term care insurance is one of the most underutilized resources many families have. Policies are often designed to help cover services that support older adults at home, yet many families are unsure what their policy covers or when benefits become available. Coverage details, waiting periods, and eligibility requirements can vary significantly from one policy to another, making it difficult to know where to begin.

Many of the seniors Comfort Keepers serves are retired teachers, nurses, veterans, and community leaders who spent their lives serving others. Caring for these individuals is one way the organization lives out its commitment to serving those who have dedicated their lives to helping their families, neighbors, and communities. As a family-owned business with seven generations of roots in North Georgia, the organization views caring for these individuals as more than a service. It is an opportunity to honor the people who helped shape the community.

Comfort Keepers also proudly supports veterans and their spouses through in-home care services and guidance on available VA resources and benefits. Many veteran families are unaware that assistance may be available to help offset the cost of care, making it easier for loved ones to remain safe, independent, and connected at home.

For 23 years, Comfort Keepers has proudly served North Georgia families through relationship-based care built on trust, consistency, and compassion. Through its Journey of Care approach, support often begins with a few hours of assistance and grows into lasting relationships. Many caregivers have been with the company for more than a decade, providing the consistency and familiarity families value. The same caregiver who helps with errands or companionship today may become a trusted presence for years to come.

Beyond serving clients, Comfort Keepers is committed to investing in the community it calls home. The organization supports local charities, schools, programs, and community initiatives while helping seniors continue pursuing purpose, connection, and joy throughout every stage of life.

Families with questions about long-term care insurance benefits, VA resources, or care at home are encouraged to contact Comfort Keepers of Cumming for a free policy review and guidance on available options.

About Comfort Keepers of Cumming

Comfort Keepers of Cumming is a family-owned, nurse-led home care agency that has proudly served North Georgia for 23 years. Guided by its mission of Elevating the Human Spirit, Comfort Keepers helps seniors remain safe, independent, and connected to the people, places, and moments that bring meaning to their lives. The organization is committed to serving older adults, veterans, and families while investing in caregivers, supporting the community, and helping people continue building their legacies. It is also a recipient of the Best of Home Care Leader in Training 2026.

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