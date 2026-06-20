Thomas Roofing and Repair Now Offers Roof Repair in Melbourne, FL

Roof Repair in Melbourne, FL

Space Coast's Largest City Gets HAAG-Certified Roof Repair Services from Brevard County's Most-Reviewed Roofing Contractor

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Roofing and Repair, a licensed Florida roofing contractor operating under License #CCC1333138, has expanded its South Brevard County service presence with dedicated roof repair services for Melbourne homeowners and commercial property owners. As Brevard County's seat and largest city, Melbourne sits at the heart of the Space Coast market, and its position between the Indian River Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean creates roofing conditions that demand both technical precision and local environmental knowledge.

Melbourne homeowners face a combination of stressors that sets Brevard County apart from Florida's inland roofing markets. Indian River Lagoon salt air works against roofing materials from the west side of the barrier island while Atlantic coast storm exposure drives wind and moisture from the east. During hurricane season, which runs from June through November, South Brevard properties are in the direct path of storm systems that move up the Space Coast corridor. Roof damage in this environment is rarely cosmetic -- it reaches the underlayment and decking faster than homeowners expect, and the window between a storm event and active interior moisture damage is short.

Thomas Roofing and Repair's HAAG Certified Inspectors bring a credentialed assessment process to every roof repair in Melbourne, FL. HAAG certification is a technical qualification recognized by insurance carriers throughout Florida, covering hail impact analysis, wind damage documentation, and seal-lift identification. For Melbourne homeowners filing storm damage claims, this documentation standard reduces the friction of the insurance process and supports accurate claim outcomes from the first adjuster meeting.

The company's Titusville office at 323 S Washington Ave serves all of Brevard County as the Space Coast home base. As a roofing contractor in Titusville, FL property owners from Titusville to Melbourne have trusted, Thomas Roofing and Repair brings the same HAAG-certified inspection process, manufacturer-backed materials, and bilingual English and Spanish team to the county’s largest market.

Thomas Roofing and Repair holds certifications from CertainTeed, Owens Corning, and SOPREMA, and is a BBB Accredited Business and Google Guaranteed contractor. Across all three Florida offices, the company has earned 600 or more verified Google reviews. The FRSA membership and OSHA 30-trained supervision reflect a company-wide commitment to installation standards that go beyond the minimum required by Florida's building code.

"Melbourne is the largest city on the Space Coast and one of the most demanding roofing environments in Brevard County. The combination of Indian River Lagoon exposure on one side and Atlantic storm season on the other means repairs here have to be done right the first time. Our Titusville team has the HAAG certification and the Brevard County experience to deliver that."

-- Thomas Roofing and Repair

Melbourne homeowners and commercial property owners can reach Thomas Roofing and Repair at (321) 291-8292 to schedule a free roof repair inspection. Service area details and credentials are available at thomasroofingandrepair.com.

About Thomas Roofing and Repair

Thomas Roofing and Repair is a family-owned roofing contractor licensed in the State of Florida under License #CCC1333138. Founded in 2018, the company operates three offices serving Orange, Seminole, Lake, Osceola, Polk, Volusia, and Brevard Counties. Credentials include HAAG Certified Inspector, CertainTeed ShingleMaster Pro, Owens Corning Preferred Contractor, SOPREMA Certified Installer, BBB Accreditation, Google Guarantee, and FRSA membership. The company holds a 4.8-star Google rating across 600+ verified reviews. Tagline: Dependability. Integrity. Loyalty.

Contact

Matthew Thomas

Thomas Roofing and Repair

323 S Washington Ave #14, Titusville, FL 32796

Phone: (321) 291-8292

Email: office@thomasroofs.com

Web: thomasroofingandrepair.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.