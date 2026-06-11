Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Expanding With $10.01 Billion at 7.35% CAGR by 2030

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The Business Research Company's Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The satellite-based earth observation sector has been experiencing notable growth and is poised for continued expansion in the near future. This technology plays a vital role in environmental monitoring, weather forecasting, urban planning, and many other applications, making it an essential tool across various industries. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, leading trends, and regional insights shaping this dynamic field.

Steady Market Growth Expected in the Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market

The satellite-based earth observation market has seen robust development recently, with its value projected to rise from $7.03 billion in 2025 to $7.54 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This past growth is largely attributed to the heightened demand for weather forecasting services, which has driven the deployment of earth observation satellites. Additionally, the growing use of environmental monitoring for climate and ecosystem analysis, increased urban planning activities requiring high-resolution satellite imagery, expanded disaster management efforts utilizing real-time data, and advancements in remote sensing technologies improving data accuracy have all contributed to this market expansion.

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Future Prospects Show Promising Growth Trajectory for Satellite-Based Earth Observation

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its upward trend, reaching an estimated size of $10.02 billion by 2030, with a slightly moderated CAGR of 7.3%. This forecasted growth is supported by the development of next-generation satellites that offer higher resolution and hyperspectral imaging, enhancing analytical capabilities. Moreover, the rising use of satellite analytics across sectors like agriculture, energy, and infrastructure is broadening market applications. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is also improving the processing efficiency of earth observation data. The expansion of commercial small satellite (smallsat) constellations is increasing revisit rates and service availability, while international collaborations are promoting the deployment of shared observation platforms.

Understanding Satellite-Based Earth Observation Technology

Satellite-based earth observation involves satellites orbiting the Earth to collect visual, chemical, physical, and biological data of the planet’s surface and atmosphere. Using remote sensing techniques, these satellites gather crucial information for mapping, environmental change detection, and various scientific and commercial applications.

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Increasing Satellite Launches Propel Market Growth

One of the primary factors fueling the expansion of the satellite-based earth observation market is the growing number of satellite launches. Satellites, which are devices launched into orbit for purposes such as data collection, navigation, and research, come equipped with sensors that capture images and monitor the Earth’s surface for diverse uses including weather and climate monitoring. For example, in June 2025, Orbital Today, a UK-based space industry news outlet focusing on the UK and European sectors, reported a dramatic surge in global satellite launches. Between January and April 2025, over 1,200 satellites were launched worldwide, marking a nearly 50% increase compared to roughly 800 launches in the same period of 2024. This significant rise in satellite deployments is a key driver behind the growth of the earth observation market.

Regional Market Leadership and Coverage

As of 2025, North America held the largest share in the satellite-based earth observation market. The market report covers major geographical regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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