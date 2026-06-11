Retail Inventory Management Software Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Who Competes Where in the Retail Inventory Management Software Market? Mapping Industry Rivalry

Expected to grow to $16.78 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The retail inventory management software market is dominated by the presence of global enterprise software providers and specialized retail technology vendors offering cloud-based and on-premise solutions. Companies are focusing on real-time inventory tracking, demand forecasting powered by AI and analytics, seamless integration with point-of-sale and e-commerce platforms, automated replenishment systems, and mobile-enabled inventory visibility to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. Emphasis on omnichannel retailing, inventory accuracy, supply chain transparency, loss prevention, and scalability across multi-store formats remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, product innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving retail and digital commerce ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Retail Inventory Management Software Market?

•According to our research, SAP SE led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The company’s retail and supply chain solutions division, which is directly involved in the retail inventory management software market, provides a comprehensive portfolio of inventory planning, warehouse management, order orchestration, and analytics tools that support stock optimization, real-time visibility, efficient fulfillment, and scalability across diverse retail formats.

Who Are The Major Players In The Retail Inventory Management Software Market?

Major companies operating in the retail inventory management software market are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, Sage Group plc, Lightspeed Retail, Shopify Inc., Square Inc., Retail Pro International, Retalix Ltd, Logility Inc, Fishbowl Inventory, Brightpearl Limited, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Lawson Software, inFlow Inventory Software, HighJump, Ordoro, Zoho Corporation.

How Concentrated Is The Retail Inventory Management Software Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects evolving technological complexity and integration requirements, driven by the need for real-time data synchronization, scalability across omnichannel retail formats, cloud deployment capabilities, and seamless interoperability with enterprise systems. Leading players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, Sage Group plc, Lightspeed Retail, Shopify Inc., and Square Inc. hold notable market shares through comprehensive inventory management suites, strong retail client networks, cloud-based solution offerings, and continuous innovation in analytics, automation, and unified commerce platforms. As demand for enhanced inventory visibility, operational efficiency, multi-channel synchronization, and data-driven decision-making increases, product innovation, strategic collaborations, and platform integration capabilities are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oSAP SE (3%)

oOracle Corporation (3%)

oInternational Business Machines Corporation (3%)

oMicrosoft Corporation (3%)

oManhattan Associates (2%)

oEpicor Software Corporation (2%)

oSage Group plc (1%)

oLightspeed Retail (1%)

oShopify Inc. (1%)

oSquare Inc. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Retail Inventory Management Software Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the retail inventory management software market include Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, IBM Cloud, Snowflake Inc., MongoDB Inc., Databricks, Cloudflare Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Retail Inventory Management Software Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the retail inventory management software market include Ingram Micro, Tech Data Corporation, Synnex Corporation, Arrow Electronics, Avnet Inc., Westcon-Comstor, CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises, SHI International Corp., Presidio Inc., Softchoice Corporation, Bytes Technology Group, Computacenter, Carahsoft Technology Corp., Bechtle AG, SoftwareONE Holding AG, Zones LLC, and Connection.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Retail Inventory Management Software Market?

•Major end users in the retail inventory management software market include Walmart Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, The Home Depot, Target Corporation, Tesco plc, Carrefour S.A., Aldi, Lidl, Reliance Retail, JD.com Inc., Alibaba Group, Best Buy Co. Inc., Kroger Co., 7-Eleven Inc., Marks and Spencer Group plc, Decathlon S.A., and IKEA.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•AI-powered inventory visibility is transforming the retail inventory management software market by enhancing operational efficiency, improving stock accuracy, and enabling real-time decision-making across omnichannel retail environments.

•Example: In July 2025, Oracle Corporation launched Fusion Cloud Advanced Inventory Management, featuring embedded artificial intelligence to automate inventory processes and streamline warehouse operations.

•Its real-time inventory tracking, automated replenishment capabilities, intelligent task execution, and AI-driven optimization enhance supply chain efficiency, improve fulfillment speed, and support data-driven inventory management across retail and distribution networks.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•AI-Powered Demand Forecasting Enhancing Inventory Accuracy And Planning

•Cloud-Based Platforms Enabling Scalable And Flexible Retail Operations

•Real-Time Inventory Visibility Supporting Omnichannel Synchronization

•Integrated POS And E-Commerce Systems Driving Unified Retail Management

•Automation In Replenishment And Stock Control Improving Operational Efficiency

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