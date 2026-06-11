Pet Care Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Future Growth and Forecast Analysis 2030

Pet Care Market

Pet Care Market (2021-2030) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, Animal Type, and Distribution Channel and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet care Market size was generated $138.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $269.4 billion by 2030, and witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.Surge in urbanization and shift toward nuclear families in emerging economies along with rapid growth of the pet shops drive the growth of the global pet care market.Surge in urbanization and shift toward nuclear families in emerging economies along with rapid growth of the pet shops drive the growth of the global pet care market. However, stringent government norms on the production of pet food and high death rate of petshinder the market growth. On the other hand, growing popularity of pet cafes presents new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06512 The on-going trend of pet humanization, shift toward nuclear families due to urbanization, growth in rate of pet population, and rise in trend of pet adoption are crucial factors responsible for the growth of the global pet care market. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has also led to increase in adoption of companion animals such as dogs and cats as people across the globe were in self-isolation at their homes.The pet care market is experiencing growth owing to increased pet ownership across the globe due to rise in consumers’ disposable income and increase in awareness regarding the health benefits of having a companion. The major factors driving the growth of the global pet care market include rise in trend of nuclear families, rapid humanization of pets, and increase in awareness about pet health. Surge in pet ownership among the millennials and generation Z along with the rapidly penetrating social media and e-commerce platforms across the globe significantly boosts the pet care market growth.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/841eaeb7e47da420e5d1351b41576864 According to the pet care market analysis, the pet care market is segmented on the basis of product type, animal type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into brushes, shower & bath accessories, toothpaste, grooming wipes, shampoos/conditioners, cat litter, pet comb, tick repellent, dry food, wet food, treats & snacks, and others. By animal type, it is segregated into dogs, cats, birds, and others. By distribution channel, it is segmented into supermarkets, e-commerce, specialized pet stores, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Russia, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global pet care industry , owing to rise in pet health awareness. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to apartment-culture, trend of nuclear families, and need of companionship.For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06512 Leading Market PlayersBeaphar, B.V.Colgate Palmolive CompanyEBOS Group LimitedGeneral Mills, Inc.Heristo AGNestle SAPet AGPetEdgePetlife International Ltd.Schell &Kampeter, Inc.Thai Union Group PlcThe J.M. Smucker CompanyUnicharm CorporationVersele-Laga N.V.Trending Reports:Functional Pet Food Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/functional-pet-food-market-A11855 Pet Supplement Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-supplement-market-A06522 Smart Connected Pet Collar Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-connected-pet-collar-market-A06043

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