Electrolyzers Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Electrolyzers Market Analysis: Key Companies and Their Competitive Playbooks

Expected to grow to $2.2 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The electrolyzers market is dominated by the presence of global hydrogen technology providers, energy equipment manufacturers, and emerging clean-tech companies specializing in electrolysis systems and integrated hydrogen solutions. Companies are focusing on advancements in proton exchange membrane (PEM), alkaline, and solid oxide electrolyzer technologies, along with improvements in system efficiency, scalability, modular design, and cost optimization to strengthen market position. Increasing emphasis on green hydrogen production, integration with renewable energy sources, durability of electrolyzer stacks, and compliance with evolving energy transition policies and decarbonization targets remains central to competitive differentiation. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking investment opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly expanding hydrogen economy ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Electrolyzers Market?

•According to our research, Plug Power Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 11% market share. The company’s electrolyzer solutions division, which is directly involved in the electrolyzers market, offers a comprehensive portfolio of PEM-based electrolyzer systems, hydrogen generation units, and integrated infrastructure solutions that support large-scale green hydrogen production, energy storage applications, industrial decarbonization, and reliable hydrogen supply across mobility, industrial, and energy sectors.

Who Are The Major Players In The Electrolyzers Market?

Major companies operating in the electrolyzers market are Plug Power Inc., thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA, Siemens AG, John Cockerill, Cummins Inc., Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc., Enapter AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd., McPhy Energy S.A., Sunfire GmbH, Nel ASA, Bloom Energy, HydrogenPro, Topsoe A/S, H-TEC SYSTEMS GmbH, ITM Power PLC, Ohmium International Inc., Erredue SpA, Green Hydrogen Systems A/S, Hysata Pty. Ltd., Tianjin Continental Hydrogen Equipment Co. Ltd., SunGreenH2, Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Electrolyzers Market?

•The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 31% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate capital intensity and technology-driven entry barriers, supported by the need for advanced electrolysis technologies, system integration expertise, and established project execution capabilities across large-scale hydrogen production facilities. Leading players such as Plug Power Inc., thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA, Siemens AG, John Cockerill, Cummins Inc., Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc., Enapter AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd., and McPhy Energy S.A. hold notable market shares through diversified electrolyzer portfolios, strong partnerships across industrial and energy sectors, expanding global project pipelines, and continuous advancements in system efficiency and scalability. As demand for large-scale green hydrogen deployment, industrial decarbonization solutions, and integrated hydrogen infrastructure accelerates, technological advancements, capacity expansions, and strategic collaborations are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oPlug Power Inc. (11%)

othyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (4%)

oSiemens AG (3%)

oJohn Cockerill (3%)

oCummins Inc. (3%)

oNext Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (2%)

oEnapter AG (2%)

oAsahi Kasei Corporation (1%)

oLONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd. (1%)

oMcPhy Energy S.A. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Electrolyzers Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the electrolyzers market include Johnson Matthey, Umicore, BASF SE, 3M Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Solvay SA, Arkema S.A., W. L. Gore & Associates, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Sandvik AB, Outokumpu Oyj, ATI Inc., Hexcel Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Electrolyzers Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the electrolyzers market include Air Liquide, Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Messer Group GmbH, Iwatani Corporation, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Gulf Cryo, Praxair Technology Inc., Yingde Gases Group Company Limited, Universal Industrial Gases Inc., SIAD Group, SOL Group, Resonac Holdings Corporation, Showa Denko K.K.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Electrolyzers Market?

•Major end users in the electrolyzers market include Shell plc, BP plc, TotalEnergies SE, ExxonMobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), Reliance Industries Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Iberdrola S.A., Ørsted A/S, ENGIE SA, Uniper SE, ACWA Power, Fortescue Future Industries.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Green hydrogen production technologies are transforming the electrolyzers market by improving system efficiency, enabling low-carbon hydrogen generation, and accelerating the transition toward a sustainable energy ecosystem.

•Example: In September 2024, Hygreen Energy introduced its first anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzer system, designed to deliver scalable and cost-effective hydrogen production solutions for global clean energy applications.

•Its modular system architecture, enhanced durability, and improved operational flexibility support large-scale deployment, optimize hydrogen production efficiency, and strengthen integration with renewable energy sources across industrial and energy sectors.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Gigawatt-Scale Electrolyzer Manufacturing Expanding Global Production Capacity

•Renewable Energy Integration Enhancing Flexible Hydrogen Generation

•Advancements In PEM, Alkaline, And AEM Technologies Improving Efficiency

•Modular Electrolyzer Systems Enabling Decentralized Hydrogen Production

•Hydrogen Infrastructure Development Supporting Large-Scale Deployment

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