Thomas Roofing and Repair Now Offers Roof Replacement in Port Orange, FL

Roof Replacement in Port Orange, FL

Volusia County's Holly Hill Office Brings Full-Service Roof Replacement to Port Orange Homeowners Facing Coastal Climate Demands

PORT ORANGE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Roofing and Repair, a licensed Florida roofing contractor under License #CCC1333138, has announced the full availability of roof replacement services to Port Orange homeowners through its Holly Hill office at 1617 Ridgewood Ave. With a population exceeding 83,000 residents, Port Orange is the largest city in the Holly Hill service area, and its coastal exposure along the Halifax River and direct Atlantic hurricane zone creates consistent demand for quality roofing work that holds up in Volusia County conditions.

Port Orange sits in one of Florida's most demanding roofing environments. Atlantic salt air accelerates the deterioration of roofing materials not rated for coastal exposure. Halifax River humidity drives moisture cycles that affect underlayment and decking over time. Add the wind load requirements of Volusia County's hurricane zone, and the result is a market where a roof replacement decision carries more weight than it would in an inland Florida county.

Homeowners in this area benefit from working with a contractor who understands these specific conditions rather than applying a one-size approach.

Thomas Roofing and Repair brings manufacturer-certified expertise to every roof replacement in Port Orange, FL. The company holds CertainTeed ShingleMaster Pro and Owens Corning Preferred Contractor certifications, ensuring that manufacturer warranty coverage -- including wind resistance provisions relevant to Volusia County's coastal classification -- is fully available to homeowners. All materials are selected with Florida's high-velocity hurricane zone requirements in mind.

The Holly Hill office serves all of Volusia County, including Port Orange, Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, and Deltona. As a roofing contractor in Holly Hill, FL residents and neighboring communities have relied on, Thomas Roofing and Repair provides the same bilingual English and Spanish team, the same credentialed inspection process, and the same installation standards across the full Volusia County footprint.

Across all three company locations, Thomas Roofing and Repair has earned 600 or more verified Google reviews. The company is a BBB Accredited Business, Google Guaranteed contractor, and FRSA member. Its SOPREMA Certified Installer credential covers commercial flat roof systems in addition to residential replacement work, making the company a single-source option for both homeowners and commercial property managers throughout Volusia County.

"Port Orange homeowners deal with conditions that a lot of contractors are not fully equipped for. Coastal salt air, Halifax River humidity, and Volusia County wind load requirements all factor into how we approach a replacement project here. Our Holly Hill team has the certifications and the local experience to do this work correctly the first time."

-- Thomas Roofing and Repair

Port Orange homeowners can reach Thomas Roofing and Repair at (386) 204-7175 to schedule a free roof replacement estimate. Full service area details and project information are available at thomasroofingandrepair.com.

About Thomas Roofing and Repair

Thomas Roofing and Repair is a family-owned roofing contractor licensed in the State of Florida under License #CCC1333138. Founded in 2018, the company operates three offices serving Orange, Seminole, Lake, Osceola, Polk, Volusia, and Brevard Counties. Credentials include HAAG Certified Inspector, CertainTeed ShingleMaster Pro, Owens Corning Preferred Contractor, SOPREMA Certified Installer, BBB Accreditation, Google Guarantee, and FRSA membership. The company holds a 4.8-star Google rating across 600+ verified reviews. Tagline: Dependability. Integrity. Loyalty.

Contact

Matthew Thomas

Thomas Roofing and Repair

1617 Ridgewood Ave, Holly Hill, FL 32117

Phone: (386) 204-7175

Email: office@thomasroofs.com

Web: thomasroofingandrepair.com

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