PCI Builders Prints First 3D Concrete Structure After Receiving LA County’s First Approved Permit for a 3DCP Home

Woman-owned Monrovia design-build firm advances resilient housing with Sika 3DCP (3D Concrete Printing) materials and technologies

PCI Builders is not just rebuilding homes, we are helping redefine what a home should be in a high-risk environment: stronger, safer, healthier, more efficient, and ready to face future challenges.” — Allison Allain, PCI Builders

MONROVIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCI Builders , a woman-owned design-build firm founded by CEO Allison Allain, has reached a major construction milestone: after receiving the first approved building permit in Los Angeles County for a 3D concrete printed home, the company has now successfully printed its first 3DCP structure.The permitted residence, located in the Eaton Fire rebuild zone, represents a turning point for Los Angeles County and for the future of resilient housing in wildfire-prone communities. The permit, issued in late February, signaled that 3DCP construction has moved beyond concept and into approved, code-compliant, real-world residential construction.With the first structure now printed, PCI Builders is demonstrating how 3D concrete printing can help communities rebuild faster, stronger, and safer. “This is more than a construction milestone,” said Allison Allain, CEO and founder of PCI Builders. “The day after the fires, I began researching construction technologies that could help ensure this never happens again to my clients and my community. We cannot simply rebuild the way we always have. California must build smarter, using proven technologies that make homes stronger, safer, and better prepared for the realities ahead, including insurability.”PCI Builders is using Sika ’s proprietary 3D concrete printing technology, including the Sika 3DCP Sikacrete mix and related processes.What Is 3DCP?3DCP is an advanced construction technology that uses a large, computer-controlled system to print structural concrete walls layer by layer from a digital design. Unlike traditional wood framing, the interior and exterior walls of a 1,500-square-foot home can be printed in roughly 1-2 weeks, while mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems are integrated into the process.Key benefits of PCI Builders’ 3DCP approach include:- Non-combustible concrete wall systems paired with fire-resistant metal roofing- Seismic-rated performance for California’s earthquake zones- Faster construction timelines- Reduced long-term maintenance expenses- Up to twice the energy efficiency of traditional stick-built homes- Resistance to mold, water, and pests- Exterior finishes that can be hand-troweled for a true stucco appearance or upgraded with premium coatingsPCI Builders’ 3DCP system is designed to establish a new benchmark in concrete printing. Walls can be hand-finished for a traditional architectural look, while engineered corners achieve near 90-degree angles, avoiding the rounded profiles common in many printed systems. The process also produces monolithic walls without cold joints, improving structural integrity and seismic resilience.The result is a durable, fire-resilient home built to healthy housing standards while dramatically shortening construction timelines.PCI Builders is also preparing to install prototype Sonic Fire Tech interior suppression systems in its first two homes. Sonic Fire Tech uses sound waves to combat flames without water or chemicals and is currently advancing through the approval process. Combined with 3DCP concrete construction, the technology reflects PCI Builders’ broader commitment to building safer, healthier homes designed for California’s wildfire, drought, and seismic realities.“PCI Builders is not just rebuilding homes,” Allain said. “We are helping redefine what a home should be in a high-risk environment: stronger, safer, healthier, more efficient, and ready to face future challenges.”Women-Led InnovationFounded in 2008, PCI Builders is led by Allison Allain, who helped guide the final development of the company’s 3DCP system and construction methodologies and is now bringing it to market across Los Angeles County and Southern California.As a woman-owned design-build firm based in Monrovia, PCI Builders is helping lead the next phase of resilient residential construction — proving that innovation in housing can be practical, permitted, code-compliant, and ready to serve communities that need it most.###About PCI BuildersFounded in 2008 and based in Monrovia, California, PCI Builders is a woman-owned design-build general contractor serving residential and commercial clients across Southern California. The company provides integrated design, construction, and project management services, emphasizing durable materials, fire-resistant construction, and emerging technologies such as 3DCP printing and Sonic Fire Tech. With deep roots in the San Gabriel Valley, PCI Builders continues supporting homeowners rebuilding and reimagining resilient spaces for the future.

Time Lapse of 3D Concrete Printed Structure in LA County

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