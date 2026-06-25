Silver & Silver Breaks Down the Types of Compensation That May Be Available After a Car Accident

After a serious car accident, costs extend beyond medical bills. Lost wages, future care, and quality of life matter, yet many victims accept settlements that fall short.” — Cynthia J. Silver, Managing Attorney at Silver & Silver

VILLANOVA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver & Silver, a Pennsylvania personal injury law firm with 45 years of experience representing injured individuals across the Commonwealth, is helping car accident victims better understand the categories of compensation that may be available under Pennsylvania law. The firm notes that many crash victims focus only on medical bills, leaving significant categories of damages unexamined.

Pennsylvania law generally recognizes two broad categories of damages after a car accident: economic and non-economic. Economic damages cover financial losses that can be documented with bills, receipts, and pay records. Non-economic damages compensate for losses that don't come with a direct invoice but can have an enormous impact on a person's life.

Economic damages may include medical expenses for emergency treatment, hospital stays, surgery, physical therapy, prescription medication, and future medical care. They may also include lost wages, lost future earning capacity if injuries limit a person's ability to return to their previous work, vehicle repair or replacement costs, and out-of-pocket expenses like transportation to medical appointments.

Non-economic damages cover the human toll of an accident, including physical pain, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, scarring, and loss of consortium for spouses or family members. While harder to calculate, these damages are often a substantial part of a fair settlement or verdict.

The firm emphasizes that Pennsylvania's no-fault auto insurance choice system directly affects what categories of compensation a driver may pursue. Drivers who selected full tort coverage generally retain the right to sue for pain and suffering after most accidents. Drivers with limited tort coverage face restrictions and may only pursue non-economic damages when their case meets a serious injury threshold or fits certain exceptions, such as being struck by a drunk driver or an out-of-state vehicle.

Pennsylvania's modified comparative negligence rule also shapes recoveries. An injured person can recover as long as they are not more than 50% at fault, but their compensation is reduced by their percentage of responsibility. Documentation, witness statements, and accident reconstruction work all help support a fair allocation of fault.

The state's two-year statute of limitations adds urgency to many cases. Evidence tends to fade quickly, and delays can weaken even strong claims. Silver & Silver encourages injured Pennsylvanians to learn about their options as soon as possible after a crash, particularly when injuries are serious or long-term.

Silver & Silver has represented car accident victims in Pennsylvania for 45 years and continues to advocate for fair compensation under state law. The firm also handles Social Security Disability matters across Pennsylvania and New Jersey for individuals who can no longer work due to medical conditions.

The firm's commitment to injured Pennsylvanians has earned recognition throughout the region. In 2026, Cynthia J. Silver was recognized as the Face of Excellence in Personal Injury Law by Main Line Today, highlighting her longstanding dedication to representing individuals and families affected by serious injuries.

Pennsylvania residents who have been injured in a car accident can contact the firm today.

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