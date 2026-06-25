Silver & Silver Explains How Pennsylvania's Comparative Negligence Law Can Impact Car Accident Claims in Wayne

Comparative negligence is often misunderstood. Insurance companies may try to shift blame, and even small changes in fault percentages can significantly reduce compensation.” — Cynthia J. Silver, Managing Attorney at Silver & Silver

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver & Silver, a Pennsylvania personal injury law firm that has served injured individuals across the Commonwealth for 45 years, is highlighting how Pennsylvania's modified comparative negligence law shapes the outcome of car accident claims in Wayne and the surrounding Main Line communities.

Under Pennsylvania law, an injured driver, passenger, or pedestrian can recover compensation after a car accident as long as they are found to be 50% or less at fault. If a person is determined to be 51% or more responsible, they are barred from recovering damages from the other party. This rule, often called the 51% bar, governs nearly every car accident claim in Wayne and across the state.

Comparative negligence also reduces the value of a recovery based on the injured person's assigned share of fault. For example, if a driver's total damages are calculated at $100,000 and they are found to be 25% responsible, their recovery is reduced by 25%, leaving them with $75,000. Because of this, the fault percentages assigned to each party often have a direct and significant financial impact.

The firm notes that insurance adjusters frequently look for ways to shift more responsibility onto the injured driver. Common arguments include questioning the injured person's speed, reaction time, position in the lane, or seatbelt use. These tactics can drive up the assigned percentage of fault, lowering or potentially eliminating what an insurer has to pay.

Strong evidence is essential in any comparative negligence case. Police reports, scene photographs, eyewitness statements, dash-cam footage, medical records, and accident reconstruction analysis can all support a fair allocation of responsibility. Silver & Silver works to gather and present this evidence early, before key information becomes harder to obtain.

Pennsylvania's two-year statute of limitations for personal injury cases also matters. While that window may seem generous, evidence often deteriorates well before the deadline arrives. Witnesses move, surveillance video gets erased, and physical evidence at crash sites disappears. Acting promptly preserves both legal rights and the practical ability to support a claim.

The firm's commitment to serving injured Pennsylvanians has also been recognized within the community. Managing attorney Cynthia J. Silver was featured in Suburban Life Magazine's "In Your Corner" article, which highlighted her dedication to helping individuals navigate personal injury and disability-related legal matters.

Silver & Silver has represented injured Pennsylvanians for 45 years and continues to advocate for fair treatment in car accident cases. The firm also handles Social Security Disability matters across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Wayne residents who have been injured in a car accident can learn more by contacting the firm today.

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