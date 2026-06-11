During the Special Screening of Nurse the Dead in Landmark Westwood organized by PNASC. 06.10.26 Photo Credit: MJ Racadio HMUA: Alena Babinskaya

OPM Diva and Grammy Contender Tootsie Guevara Makes Hollywood Acting Debut in "Nurse the Dead" World Premiere

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPM Diva and Grammy Contender Tootsie Guevara Makes Hollywood Acting Debut in "Nurse the Dead" World Premiere

Filipino Entertainment Icon Portrays Nurse "Zeny" in Groundbreaking Filipino Hollywood Series Streaming Worldwide on iWant This Philippine Independence Day

OPM Diva, Grammy Contender, and recording artist Tootsie Guevara officially stepped into the Hollywood spotlight as an actress during the highly anticipated world premiere of "Nurse the Dead" on June 5, 2026, in San Diego, California.

Created and showrun by Mark Labella, and directed by Drea Castro and Wes Villarica, Nurse the Dead celebrated its premiere with a star-studded red carpet event, advance screening, and engaging Q&A panel featuring members of the cast and creative team.

Guevara portrays Nurse "Zeny," a bubbly, witty, and compassionate healthcare professional whose character brings warmth, humor, and heart to the thrilling series.

"I am truly grateful to be part of Nurse the Dead," said Guevara. "This project honors our healthcare providers, especially nurses, while also celebrating and representing the Filipino diaspora. Playing Nurse Zeny was both fun and meaningful because she brings positivity and heart to the story."

Nurse the Dead shines a spotlight on the dedication and sacrifices of healthcare workers while blending suspense, drama, and uniquely Filipino storytelling. The series will begin streaming globally on the iWant App on June 12, 2026, coinciding with Philippine Independence Day.

Tootsie 2.0 Takes Center Stage During Philippine Independence Day Celebration

Adding to an already historic week, Guevara energized thousands of attendees during the Philippine Independence Day celebration at Veterans Park in Carson, California, where she performed her latest single, "It's Tootsie," as part of her exciting new era, Tootsie 2.0.

The crowd was treated to a surprise flash mob featuring members of the Nurse the Dead cast and production team, creating one of the event's most memorable moments. The performance showcased Guevara's evolution as an artist while introducing audiences to her newest music and her expanding career in Hollywood.

Known for her successful music career and beloved hits that have resonated with fans across generations, Guevara continues to break barriers by seamlessly transitioning from recording artist to actress while maintaining her presence as one of the Philippines' most recognizable entertainment personalities.

As Nurse the Dead prepares for its worldwide streaming debut, Guevara's involvement highlights the growing impact of Filipino talent in Hollywood and the increasing demand for authentic stories that celebrate Filipino culture and experiences on the global stage.

About Tootsie Guevara

Tootsie Guevara is an acclaimed OPM recording artist, performer, actress, and Grammy Contender. Widely recognized for her dynamic stage presence and enduring influence in Philippine entertainment, she continues to reinvent herself through music, television, film, and international projects, inspiring audiences around the world.

About Nurse the Dead

Nurse the Dead is a Filipino Hollywood television series created and showrun by Mark Labella and directed by Drea Castro and Wes Villarica. The series honors healthcare professionals while delivering compelling storytelling that celebrates the resilience, dedication, and contributions of nurses and the Filipino diaspora.

Streaming Worldwide on the iWant App beginning June 12, 2026.

Media Contact:

MJ Racadio

Social Dragon PR

Publicist for Tootsie Guevarra

Email: hello@socialdragonpr.com

Website: socialdragonpr.com

Tootsie Guevara - It's Tootsie (Official Music Video)

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