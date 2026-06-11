Rocket and Missile Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

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The Business Research Company's Rocket And Missile Fuzes Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rocket and missile sector has seen significant expansion in recent years, reflecting growing investments in defense and technological advancements. This industry is poised for continued growth, driven by evolving military needs and innovations that enhance the capabilities and applications of rockets and missiles. Let’s explore the market’s size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Strong Growth Trajectory for the Rocket and Missile Market by 2026

The rocket and missile market has experienced robust growth recently. It is projected to increase from $68.26 billion in 2025 to $72.99 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth during the historical period is largely fueled by increased military procurement aimed at boosting offensive and defensive strengths. Additionally, innovations in rocket motors and propulsion technologies have enhanced range and performance, while the deployment of guided missile systems has driven demand for advanced control actuator components. The rising use of rockets in scientific exploration and payload delivery missions, coupled with expanding defense modernization efforts, has also contributed to the need for sophisticated missile subsystems such as gas generators and pumps.

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Projected Market Expansion Through 2030 With Emerging Technologies

Looking ahead, the rocket and missile market is expected to maintain strong growth, reaching $91.76 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9%. This anticipated expansion is supported by the development of next-generation precision-guided missiles offering improved targeting accuracy. Increased investments in hypersonic weapon technologies are boosting demand for cutting-edge propulsion systems. There is also a growing trend toward modular missile architectures, which allow for faster production and easier customization. Progress in lightweight materials helps enhance missile speed and maneuverability, while ongoing global security concerns continue to drive procurement of versatile multi-role rockets and missiles. Notable trends in this period include the miniaturization of guidance and actuator systems, a focus on dual-use missile capabilities, subsystem modularization across missile families, the rise of indigenous propulsion and solid motor manufacturing programs, and greater emphasis on electronic countermeasures and survivability features like ECM and decoys.

Defining Rockets and Missiles and Their Dual Roles

Rockets and missiles comprise a category of military weapon systems that use rocket propulsion to deliver explosive payloads to designated targets. While rockets are often associated with weaponry, their primary functions also include delivering scientific instruments or humans to locations unreachable by traditional transportation methods. Missiles, on the other hand, are autonomous, uncrewed rockets designed to deliver a payload precisely to a targeted object or location for destruction purposes.

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Increasing Defense Budgets as a Major Growth Driver in the Rocket and Missile Market

One of the primary forces propelling the rocket and missile market is the rise in defense spending. Defense budgets refer to the financial plans or allocations by governments to cover military expenses, including research, development, procurement, and maintenance of advanced defense systems. Higher defense budgets enable nations to invest in cutting-edge rocket and missile technologies, thereby enhancing their defense capabilities and fueling market growth. For instance, in October 2025, the UK Parliament’s House of Commons Library reported that the UK government’s defense spending under the 2025 Spending Review is expected to reach USD 83.3 billion (£62.2 billion) in 2025/26 and rise to USD 98.2 billion (£73.5 billion) by 2028/29. This reflects an average annual real-terms growth rate of 3.8% over the period, demonstrating how increased defense funding supports growth in this market segment.

Regional Overview Highlights North America’s Market Leadership

In 2025, North America held the largest share in the rocket and missile market. The market report also examines other key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global landscape and regional growth patterns.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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