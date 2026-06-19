Global Business Pages Opens Worldwide Business Listings at Just $1.30 Per Year, Launches Upgrades 20% Affiliate Program

Businesses in more than 150 countries can join for as little as $1.30 annually and access advanced marketing, visibility, and growth tools.

Businesses worldwide can join Global Business Pages for just $1.30 per year, creating an affordable path to online visibility, growth opportunities, and global reach.” — Vincent Theophil

RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- News Provided ByGlobal Business PagesJune 19, 2026, 18:00 GMTRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 — Global Business Pages today announced the expansion of its global business discovery platform, offering businesses worldwide the opportunity to establish an online presence for just $1.30 per year while gaining access to 60 premium growth upgrades and a new affiliate marketing program that pays 20% commissions.With more than 31 million business listings already indexed, the platform aims to provide an affordable entry point for companies seeking greater online exposure, customer engagement, and international reach."Every business deserves the opportunity to be discovered online regardless of its size or budget," said Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO of Global Business Pages. "By keeping our entry-level listing price at approximately $1.30 per year, we're making global business promotion accessible to entrepreneurs, startups, local businesses, and established companies worldwide."Affordable Global Presence for Businesses of Every SizeGlobal Business Pages allows businesses from virtually any industry and location to create a searchable online listing at a cost that remains significantly lower than many traditional advertising and directory platforms.The company believes affordability is particularly important for small businesses, independent professionals, startups, and organizations operating in emerging markets.Businesses can begin with a basic listing and expand their marketing efforts as their needs grow.60 Optional Upgrades for Greater Visibility and GrowthTo support businesses at every stage of development, Global Business Pages now offers 60 optional upgrades designed to enhance digital presence and customer acquisition.Available features include:Featured listingsPriority placementAdvanced SEO toolsAI-powered optimizationLead generation solutionsAnalytics and reportingVideo profile enhancementsPremium branding optionsIndustry spotlight placementsMulti-location managementReputation management toolsInternational promotion packagesThe upgrade system allows businesses to customize their marketing strategy while maintaining complete flexibility over costs and services.New Affiliate Program Rewards Partners with 20% CommissionsThe company has also introduced a global Affiliate Marketing Program that provides approved partners with 20% commissions on qualifying referrals.The program is available to:Marketing professionalsAgenciesConsultantsBloggersContent creatorsInfluencersBusiness organizationsAffiliates receive access to referral tracking technology, performance reporting, promotional resources, and ongoing support.According to the company, the program was designed to create an additional revenue opportunity for professionals who serve business audiences while helping companies discover affordable marketing solutions.Serving Businesses Across More Than 150 CountriesGlobal Business Pages currently supports businesses in more than 150 countries and continues to expand its international directory network.The platform organizes listings by industry, category, city, and region, helping businesses connect with potential customers across local, national, and global markets.With over 31 million listings already indexed, the company continues to invest in technologies and services that improve business discoverability and customer connections.Making Business Promotion More AccessibleAs digital competition continues to grow, many businesses face increasing marketing costs and limited budgets.Global Business Pages believes affordable access to online visibility should remain available to organizations of every size. By combining low-cost entry, scalable upgrade options, and global reach, the platform seeks to lower barriers to participation in the digital economy."Our goal is simple," said Theophil. "Give businesses everywhere an affordable starting point and provide the tools they need to grow when they're ready."About Global Business PagesGlobal Business Pages is an international business directory and business discovery platform established in 2000. Serving businesses across more than 150 countries, the platform offers searchable business listings, AI-powered optimization tools, marketing solutions, lead generation features, and global promotional services. Businesses can join the platform starting at approximately $1.30 per year, with optional upgrades available to support growth and expansion.Media Contact:Global Business Pages – Press OfficePhone: +1 804-859-0786Email: contact@globalbusinesspages.comWebsite: www.GlobalBusinessPages.com Vincent TheophilFounder & CEOGlobal Business Pages+1 804-859-0786

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.