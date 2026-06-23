Demand for Roof Repair in Orlando, FL Rises With Hurricane Season Start

Roof Repair in Orlando, FL

Local Roofing Experts Warn Orange County Homeowners That the Window Between Storm Damage and Interior Water Loss Is Shorter Than Most Realize

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Florida's 2026 hurricane season now officially underway, roofing contractors across the Orlando metro area are reporting a measurable increase in homeowner inquiries following the first significant storm activity of the season. Industry data consistently shows that Central Florida experiences its highest volume of roof damage claims between June and October, a pattern driven by the convergence of tropical moisture, afternoon convective storms, and named hurricane events that track through the I-4 corridor.

Roofing professionals in Orange County note that one of the most persistent challenges during storm season is the gap between when damage occurs and when homeowners act on it. Wind-lifted shingles, compromised flashing, and failed underlayment do not always produce immediate interior symptoms. By the time a water stain appears on a ceiling, moisture has typically been present in the roof system for days or weeks. For homeowners seeking roof repair in Orlando, FL, early inspection is the most effective way to contain repair costs before they escalate into structural remediation.

One factor shaping the Orlando roof repair market this season is the growing homeowner awareness of inspection credentials. Insurance carriers in Florida have become more selective in how they evaluate storm damage claims, placing greater weight on inspection documentation produced by credentialed professionals. The HAAG Certified Inspector designation, recognized across the property insurance industry, trains inspectors to document hail impact patterns, wind damage characteristics, and lifted seal identification in a format that supports the claims review process from the first submission.

Thomas Roofing and Repair, a licensed Central Florida roofing contractor operating under Florida License #CCC1333138, employs HAAG Certified Inspectors and is offering free storm damage roof inspections to homeowners throughout Orange, Seminole, Lake, Osceola, and Polk Counties for the duration of hurricane season. The company has completed thousands of residential and commercial roofing projects across the Central Florida market since its founding in 2018 and holds certifications from CertainTeed, Owens Corning, and SOPREMA.

"The homeowners who call us the day after a storm are in a much better position than those who wait three weeks. The difference is not just cost -- it is what the insurance carrier sees when they review the claim. A documented inspection within 48 hours of a weather event gives the adjuster a clear timeline. Waiting until interior damage is visible eliminates that advantage entirely."

- Thomas Roofing and Repair, Orlando

The Orlando roofing market has seen sustained demand growth over the past three years, driven in part by an aging regional housing stock and increased awareness of wind mitigation requirements under Florida building code. Homeowners searching for roof repair in Orlando Florida will find Thomas Roofing and Repair among the most reviewed contractors in the market, with 592 verified Google reviews and a 4.8-star rating. The company is a BBB Accredited Business, Google Guaranteed contractor, and FRSA member, and operates a bilingual English and Spanish team serving the full seven-county Central Florida service area.

Homeowners in the Orlando area seeking a free storm damage inspection before hurricane season intensifies can reach the company directly at (407) 408-0577. Additional information about storm damage response protocols and roof inspection scheduling is available at thomasroofingandrepair.com.

About Thomas Roofing and Repair

Thomas Roofing and Repair is a family-owned roofing contractor licensed in the State of Florida under License #CCC1333138. Founded in 2018, the company operates three offices serving Orange, Seminole, Lake, Osceola, Polk, Volusia, and Brevard Counties. Credentials include HAAG Certified Inspector, CertainTeed ShingleMaster Pro, Owens Corning Preferred Contractor, SOPREMA Certified Installer, BBB Accreditation, Google Guarantee, and FRSA membership. The company holds a 4.8-star Google rating across 600+ verified reviews. Tagline: Dependability. Integrity. Loyalty.

Contact

Matthew Thomas

Thomas Roofing and Repair

924 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32804

Phone: (407) 408-0577

Email: office@thomasroofs.com

Web: thomasroofingandrepair.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.