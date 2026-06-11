Salem Chimney Safety Initiative Launches Free Structural Inspections

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Water damage does not just stick to the roofline. Lower walls and home foundations take a beating from wet soil and wind too.

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constant rain and freezing winter temperatures are taking a heavy toll on local chimneys this year. To help folks protect their homes, Fan Chimney Service and Masonry just rolled out a brand-new safety program. The company is offering completely free safety checks to catch hidden brick and stone damage before the next big rainy season hits.A lot of water damage starts where people cannot see it, right behind the outer walls. Plenty of homeowners miss tiny cracks in their exterior brickwork, but these small gaps let water seep inside over time. Fan Chimney Service and Masonry launched these free checks to show people how to spot and fix these issues before they turn into major headaches. Our goal is to help local property owners identify these weak spots early, saving them from emergency structural failures when the heavy rains return.""Staying on top of regular checkups is the best way to keep an older home in great shape. When water gets trapped inside a brick, it freezes and expands, which eventually breaks the wall apart. Homeowners can easily stop this cycle and keep their properties safe by booking a masonry chimney repair in Salem, OR.Water damage does not just stick to the roofline. Lower walls and home foundations take a beating from wet soil and wind too. Fixing these lower areas with a proper brick masonry repair in Salem, OR is what keeps the whole house standing strong and level through the worst winter storms.It really pays to choose a local expert who carries the right state licenses. Homeowners should always team up with a trusted masonry contractor in Salem, Oregon to make sure any fixes match local safety codes. Taking this quick step stops tiny cracks from turning into incredibly expensive emergency repairs later on.Upgrading an old hearth is another great move that can lower heating bills and clean up indoor air. Getting a new masonry fireplace installation in Salem, OR adds clean warmth to the living room and instantly boosts the market value of the house. Plus, modern setups are built to burn far less wood.When a chimney vent goes bad, dangerous gases can start leaking right into living areas. Homeowners need to deal with these issues fast by getting a masonry repair chimney in Salem, OR to keep their indoor air clean, fresh, and completely safe to breathe.Good home maintenance means checking all outside brick and stone at least once a year. Booking professional masonry services in Salem, Oregon ensures that walkways, patios, and retaining walls get a thorough look. Good care stops damp weather from rotting away a hard-earned investment.Working with natural stone takes a totally different set of tools and skills than standard red brick. Hiring a skilled stone masonry contractor in Salem, OR helps owners keep their custom stone features looking beautiful and solid. These pros know exactly how local stone holds up against heavy Northwest frost.Fixing minor brickwork early saves local families from sudden, high repair bills down the road. Finding a dependable mason chimney service in Salem, OR keeps homes safe and gives families real peace of mind all winter long.About Fan Chimney Service and MasonryBased in Oregon, Fan Chimney Service and Masonry offers reliable brick, stone, and vent care for homes and businesses. With years of local experience, the licensed team handles brick repair, chimney cleaning, and safety checks. The company works hard to protect local properties through great craftsmanship and honest service.Contact Information:Fan Chimney Service and MasonryPhone: +1-(971)-707-2494 | + 1-(971)-707-8993Website: https://fanchimneyserviceandmasonryllc.com/ Email: fanchimneyservice@gmail.com

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