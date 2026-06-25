Silver & Silver Highlights How Electronic Logging Devices Are Reshaping Truck Accident Litigation in Pennsylvania

After a serious truck crash, families deserve answers. ELDs provide a clear record of driver activity, helping injured Pennsylvanians uncover the facts and seek justice.” — Cynthia J. Silver, managing attorney at Silver & Silver.

HAVERFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver & Silver, a Pennsylvania personal injury law firm that has represented injured individuals across the Commonwealth for 45 years, is drawing attention to the growing role of electronic logging devices (ELDs) in truck accident cases. As federal regulations and trucking technology have evolved, the firm notes, ELD data has become one of the most important sources of evidence in serious commercial vehicle crashes.

ELDs are devices connected to a truck's engine that automatically record driving time, vehicle movement, location, and engine hours. Federal rules require most commercial motor carriers to use them, and the data they generate is increasingly central to evaluating fault when crashes occur. Unlike older paper logbooks, ELDs are difficult to alter and provide an objective record of how long a driver has been behind the wheel.

For Pennsylvania residents injured in crashes involving tractor-trailers, delivery trucks, and other commercial vehicles, ELD data can support claims that a driver violated federal hours-of-service rules, limits designed to reduce driver fatigue. Fatigue remains one of the leading factors in serious truck crashes, and ELD records can confirm whether a driver was legally on the road in the hours leading up to a collision.

The firm also notes that ELD data works alongside other electronic information, including engine control module recordings that capture speed, braking, and acceleration. Together, these records allow accident reconstruction analysts to piece together the seconds before impact with a level of detail that wasn't possible a decade ago.

However, the firm cautions that ELD data is not preserved indefinitely. Federal regulations require trucking companies to retain records for at least six months, and after that, data may be deleted or overwritten. That makes early legal action important in any serious truck crash case. Spoliation letters and formal requests for electronic data are often sent within days of a collision to preserve records that may otherwise be lost.

Pennsylvania's modified comparative negligence rule also factors into many truck accident cases. Injured individuals can pursue recovery as long as they are not more than 50% at fault for the crash, and their recovery is reduced by their assigned percentage of fault. Strong electronic evidence often plays a key role in pushing back against attempts by trucking insurers to shift blame to injured drivers.

Silver & Silver continues to advocate for injured Pennsylvanians in cases involving large commercial vehicles, working to hold negligent drivers and carriers accountable. With 45 years of experience representing personal injury clients in Pennsylvania, the firm also handles Social Security Disability matters across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Silver & Silver has represented injured clients in Haverford and across the Main Line for over four decades. The firm is focused on guiding clients through the legal process, handling communication with insurers, and working toward full compensation under Pennsylvania law. Cindy Silver’s commitment to providing reliable service for clients has earned her local recognition as The Face of Excellence in Personal Injury Law from Main Line Today.

Pennsylvania residents who have been injured in a truck accident can learn more about their legal options and contact the firm today.

Disclosure:

This website is designed to provide only general information. The information presented on this website is not formal legal advice. You should not rely on any general information from any source for making legal decisions. Each legal matter is unique and requires specific attention from a qualified attorney. Unless a representation agreement has been signed with the Law Offices of Silver and Silver, we are not your legal representatives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.