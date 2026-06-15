Global Business Pages Introduces AI-Powered Business Discovery Platform for 31 Million Listings Worldwide
New platform combines artificial intelligence, 60 business upgrades, and a 20% affiliate program to help companies expand their digital presence worldwide.
Artificial intelligence should help businesses save time and grow faster. Our platform combines automation, marketing tools, and global reach in one solution.”RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- News Provided By
— Vincent Theophil
Global Business Pages
June 15, 2026, 18:00 GMT
RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 — Global Business Pages today announced the launch of an enhanced business discovery platform that integrates artificial intelligence, advanced marketing tools, and partnership opportunities across more than 31 million business listings worldwide.
The platform introduces intelligent automation designed to help businesses strengthen their online presence, improve profile quality, analyze market positioning, and connect with potential customers across local and international markets.
The announcement also includes the rollout of 60 premium business upgrades and a new Affiliate Marketing Program offering 20% commissions, creating additional growth opportunities for both businesses and marketing partners.
"Artificial intelligence should help businesses spend less time managing their online presence and more time serving customers," said Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO of Global Business Pages. "We have built a platform that combines automation, marketing tools, and global reach into one accessible solution."
Intelligent Business Profile Enhancement
The new AI engine reviews business information and delivers automated recommendations designed to strengthen listing quality and performance.
Key capabilities include:
Business description generation
Keyword recommendations
Industry classification analysis
Competitive benchmarking
Search optimization guidance
Profile enhancement suggestions
Content improvement insights
Performance monitoring tools
The system continuously evaluates listing data, helping businesses maintain accurate and relevant profiles without requiring extensive manual updates.
60 Growth-Focused Upgrade Options
Businesses can now choose from 60 upgrade options designed to support a wide range of marketing objectives.
Available enhancements include:
Featured placements
Priority directory positioning
Advanced analytics
Lead capture tools
Video integration
Enhanced branding features
International promotion packages
Multi-location support
Reputation management tools
AI-assisted optimization services
The expanded upgrade catalog allows businesses to customize their marketing strategy according to their goals, industry, and budget.
New Affiliate Program Creates Revenue Opportunities
Global Business Pages has also introduced a worldwide affiliate program that rewards approved partners with 20% commissions on qualifying referrals.
The program is designed for:
Digital marketers
Agencies
Consultants
Bloggers
Content creators
Influencers
Business networks
Participants receive access to referral tracking, reporting dashboards, promotional resources, and performance analytics.
According to the company, the initiative aims to build a global network of partners who can introduce businesses to affordable online growth solutions while generating recurring revenue.
Supporting International Business Exposure
Global Business Pages organizes listings across industries, cities, and countries, helping businesses establish a broader digital footprint.
Through multilingual support, structured business data, and intelligent categorization, companies can reach audiences in multiple geographic markets from a single platform.
The directory currently serves businesses across more than 150 countries, with continued expansion planned throughout additional regions and industries.
Advancing Business Discovery Through Technology
Since its founding in 2000, Global Business Pages has evolved from a traditional directory into a technology-driven business discovery platform.
By combining large-scale business data with automation and digital marketing capabilities, the company aims to simplify how businesses present themselves online and connect with potential customers.
More than 31 million listings are currently indexed within the platform, making it one of the largest structured business databases available to businesses and consumers worldwide.
"As digital competition continues to increase, businesses need practical tools that help them stand out and grow," said Theophil. "Our focus is on providing scalable solutions that deliver value regardless of company size or location."
About Global Business Pages
Global Business Pages is an international business directory and business discovery platform established in 2000. The company provides structured business listings, marketing solutions, AI-powered optimization tools, lead generation capabilities, and global promotional services for businesses across more than 150 countries.
Media Contact:
Global Business Pages – Press Office
Phone: +1 804-859-0786
Email: contact@globalbusinesspages.com
Website: www.GlobalBusinessPages.com
Vincent Theophil
Founder & CEO
Global Business Pages
+1 804-859-0786
Vincent Theophil
Global Business Pages
+1 804-859-0786
email us here
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