Chairmen Bost, Moran Introduce Comprehensive Veterans Legislation: Take Care of America’s Veterans Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mike Bost (R-Ill.) and Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), today released the following statements announcing comprehensive, sweeping legislation to pass the Major Richard Star Act – as well as over 60 bipartisan bills – through a negotiated veterans’ package between the House and the Senate in the coming weeks. The comprehensive veterans’ package, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, was introduced today. H.R. 9237 bill text can be found here.

“As our nation heads into its 250th anniversary, we are reminded of the generations of men and women who have raised their right hand and served to protect and defend America and all that she represents,” said Chairman Bost. “Over the past few months, we have heard from the thousands veteran voices who want to see Congress pass the Major Richard Star Act to grant thousands of disabled veterans the benefits they are eligible for. Today, I am proud to announce, alongside my friend, Chairman Moran, that we have found a path forward for this bill to get it across the finish line, in addition to over 60 bipartisan bills to protect healthcare access, cut out the red tape in the VA disability benefits system, advance economic opportunities, and put veterans – not government bureaucracy – back at the center of VA’s mission – for good. My message to the millions of men and women who have served, their families, and their survivors is simple: you have our commitment that this Republican majority will continue to lead from the front and deliver results on the issues that matter to you and your families. Let’s get it done.”

“The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act provides comprehensive reforms to improve health care and benefits for thousands of veterans, their families and survivors,” said Chairman Moran. “The Major Richard Star Act was first introduced in 2020 and despite now having 79 cosponsors, Congress has failed to pass this legislation in both Democrat and Republican majorities. After weeks of conversations with my colleagues, veteran service organizations, and stakeholders, we now have a path forward to pass this legislation along with numerous other reforms for veterans and their families. I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this legislation, so it can be signed into law and we can provide veterans the benefits and care they deserve.”

This legislation is supported by Major Richard Star’s surviving brother, David Star.



"I want to thank Senator Moran and Representative Gus Bilirakis and the other members of the Congress who have come together to deliver this bipartisan bill for our combat disabled veterans,” said David Star, Major Richard Star’s surviving brother. “This bill is named after my late brother Major Richard Star. Richard spent 32 years serving this country as a career Army Reservist. He deployed 9 different times to combat zones. After Richard was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer (linked to burn pit exposure while deployed) he was forced to retire with 19 and 1/2 years total active duty time. Despite 9 deployments (and 32 years total service) my brother was denied his earned retirement. Richard worked tirelessly with MOAA to end this unjust offset and dollar for dollar reduction. My family and I are deeply grateful for this renewed opportunity to honor my brother’s legacy and preserve his memory by ensuring his fellow Wounded Warriors receive their earned retirement."

Background:

Chairman Bost and Moran have spent months working with their colleagues, veterans service organizations and stakeholders on comprehensive legislation to finally secure a path forward on the Major Richard Star Act and other priorities. Under current law, some combat-injured veterans with fewer than 20 years of service who were medically retired are prevented from receiving both their full military retirement pay and their VA disability compensation benefits. The Major Richard Star Act would eliminate this loophole and allow about 54,000 combat-wounded veterans to receive both forms of earned compensation concurrently.

In addition to the Major Richard Star Act, the following key priorities are included in the negotiated veterans’ package:

H.R. 740 / S. 275: The Veterans’ ACCESS Act

H.R. 6047: The Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act

S. 410 / H.R. 1004: Love Lives On Act

S. 879: Caregiver Reeducation, Reemployment, and Retirement Act

H.R. 6835: Veterans STAND Act

H.R. 9438, H.R. 2283, H.R. 6993: Fox Grant Reauthorization + Mental Health Access

H.R. 5702, H.R. 7103, H.R. 982, H.R. 1872: GI Bill Benefits Expansion

H.R. 2137: VA Disability Benefits + Appeals Modernization

H.R. 3482, S. 607: Significant investment in non-EHR IT at VA.

H.R. 1845, H.R. 3387: TAP Expansion and TAP Promotion Act

Improved access to healthcare and research for veterans living with TBIs, therapies for brain injuries – H.R. 8115 and H.R. 6444

H.R. 217, H.R. 6599, H.R. 6833, H.R. 7683, H.R. 6549 – Needed changes to VA contracting procurement, budget practices, new VA facility construction and leasing processes to reduce waste and fraud.

For a one pager on the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, click here.