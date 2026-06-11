Global Business Pages Introduces AI-Powered Business Discovery Platform & Launches Premium Upgrades, Affiliate Program

New artificial intelligence tools automate listing optimization, improve search visibility, deliver competitive insights, and unlock 60 upgrade options

With 60 upgrades, AI-powered optimization, and a 20% affiliate program, we're creating new opportunities for businesses to grow and partners to earn worldwide.” — Vincent Theophil

RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- News Provided ByGlobal Business PagesJune 12, 2026, 18:00 GMTJune 12, 2026 — Global Business Pages today announced the rollout of its AI-powered business discovery platform, designed to enhance visibility, optimization, lead generation, and competitive intelligence across more than 31 million business listings worldwide.The platform introduces advanced artificial intelligence tools that automatically analyze, optimize, and enhance business profiles to improve search discoverability across local , national, and international markets. The company also unveiled an expanded suite of 60 premium upgrade options and a new Affiliate Marketing Program that pays partners 20% recurring commissions on qualifying sales.The expansion represents a major milestone in the company's mission to combine global business directories, artificial intelligence, digital marketing automation, and performance-based partnerships into one scalable business growth ecosystem."Artificial intelligence should help businesses become more discoverable, not more complicated," said Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO of Global Business Pages. "Our platform uses AI to simplify global visibility for companies of every size while providing powerful marketing upgrades and affiliate opportunities that create additional value for businesses and partners alike."AI-Driven Listing OptimizationThe new AI-powered system continuously analyzes business profiles and automatically recommends or generates enhancements designed to increase discoverability, engagement, and conversion performance.Key AI capabilities include:AI-generated business descriptionsAutomated keyword optimizationSmart category recommendationsCompetitor visibility analysisSEO enhancement suggestionsConversion optimization guidanceContent improvement recommendationsSearch ranking insightsProfile completeness scoringVisibility performance monitoringThe platform functions as an intelligent optimization assistant, helping businesses improve their online presence without requiring advanced marketing expertise."Many businesses don't have dedicated marketing teams," said Theophil. "AI allows us to automate much of the optimization process, helping companies compete more effectively online."60 Premium Business UpgradesGlobal Business Pages has expanded its platform with 60 available upgrade options, giving businesses flexible tools to increase visibility, generate leads, improve branding, and strengthen online authority.Available upgrades include:Featured ListingsHomepage PlacementCity Spotlight PlacementIndustry Spotlight PlacementPriority Search RankingsSEO Enhancement PackagesAI Content OptimizationLead Generation ToolsAnalytics DashboardsCompetitor TrackingCustomer Inquiry ManagementBusiness Verification ServicesVideo IntegrationSocial Media IntegrationPremium Branding OptionsInternational Market TargetingMulti-Location ManagementReputation Management ToolsEnhanced Business ProfilesIndustry Authority Features...along with dozens of additional visibility, advertising, automation, and promotional upgrades designed to support businesses at every stage of growth.The company reports that businesses can start with a basic listing for as little as $1.30 per year and scale their presence through advanced promotional packages as needed.New Affiliate Marketing Program Offers 20% CommissionsTo support platform growth and create new earning opportunities, Global Business Pages has launched a global Affiliate Marketing Program.Affiliates can earn 20% commission on qualifying sales generated through their referral links, providing recurring income opportunities for:Digital marketersSEO professionalsAgenciesBloggersInfluencersConsultantsBusiness organizationsEntrepreneursThe affiliate program includes:Real-time tracking dashboardsMarketing resourcesPerformance analyticsReferral reportingDedicated affiliate supportRecurring commission opportunities"Our affiliate program creates a win-win opportunity," said Theophil. "Partners earn commissions while helping businesses discover affordable tools that improve online visibility and growth."Supporting Global Search VisibilityGlobal Business Pages organizes listings across industries, cities, regions, and countries to support international discoverability.With multilingual support, structured data indexing, AI-driven optimization, and advanced categorization systems, businesses can improve visibility across multiple geographic markets.The platform currently supports business discovery across more than 150 countries, with continued international expansion underway.From Local Listings to Global Business DiscoveryOriginally established as a structured business directory, Global Business Pages is evolving into a technology-driven business discovery platform powered by artificial intelligence, automation, and data intelligence.The newly introduced AI tools integrate directly with the platform's expanded upgrade system, creating a scalable pathway from basic online presence to advanced global promotion.Businesses can choose from dozens of growth-focused enhancements, allowing them to tailor visibility strategies to their specific industries, markets, and budgets.Building the Infrastructure for Global Business DiscoveryGlobal Business Pages reports that more than 31 million business listings are currently indexed on the platform, making it one of the largest business discovery databases available worldwide.The company believes artificial intelligence, structured business data, and automated optimization technologies will increasingly shape how consumers discover products and services online."Search continues to evolve rapidly," Theophil said. "Businesses need smarter tools to remain visible in a competitive global marketplace. AI, automation, and strategic partnerships allow us to deliver those tools at scale."About Global Business PagesGlobal Business Pages is an international business directory and business discovery platform established in 2000. The company connects businesses and consumers through structured, search-engine-indexed listings spanning cities, industries, countries, and continents. The platform focuses on verified business information, AI-powered optimization, affordable global visibility, lead generation, and digital growth solutions for businesses worldwide.Media Contact:Global Business Pages – Press OfficePhone: +1 804-859-0786Email: contact@globalbusinesspages.comWebsite: www.GlobalBusinessPages.com Vincent TheophilFounder & CEOGlobal Business Pages+1 804-859-0786

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.