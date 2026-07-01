Forward Edge-AI Awarded U.S. Air Force Phase I STTR to Advance AI Powered Chemical and Biological Threat Detection

Low Cost, Key Fob Sized AI-Powered Raman Spectrometer

AI Powered Chemical and Biological Threat Detection for the U.S. Air Force Through Advanced Raman Spectroscopy and Edge Intelligence Solution

Modern chemical/biological threats are evolving faster than traditional detection systems can adapt. Blaise delivers a capability that provides actionable information when seconds matter” — Eric Adolphe, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI announced receipt of a U.S. Air Force Phase I Small Business Technology Transfer Research (STTR) award in partnership with Sam Houston State University. Research will focus on advancing Blaise, a compact AI powered Raman spectroscopy platform designed to rapidly detect chemical and biological threats in operational environments.

Blaise combines advanced spectroscopy, deep learning, explainable artificial intelligence, and edge computing to identify hazardous chemical and biological agents within seconds. Research activities will expand detection capabilities, improve operational integration with tactical systems, and advance a field ready platform suitable for Air Force security forces, special operations personnel, and rescue teams.

Benefits for the U.S. Air Force include faster decision making, improved force protection, enhanced situational awareness, reduced training burden, and expanded access to chemical and biological sensing capabilities across a larger portion of the force. Integration with tactical command and control ecosystems will support real time threat mapping and enable commanders to make informed decisions in contested and disconnected environments.

Forward Edge-AI also invites innovators, researchers, students, and entrepreneurs to participate in the Blaise XTECH Challenge, an internationall competition focused on advancing novel applications and future uses of the Blaise technology ecosystem.

About Forward Edge AI

Forward Edge AI develops artificial intelligence enabled sensing and decision support technologies that enhance the safety and security of the free world. The company's Blaise platform supports defense, public safety, industrial, and healthcare applications through rapid field based chemical and biological analysis.

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