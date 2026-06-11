Senator Umberg Introduces Comprehensive Chemical Safety Reform Following Garden Grove Incident

New legislation strengthens oversight of reactive chemical facilities, enhances emergency response and protects California communities from future disasters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today, Senator Thomas J. Umberg (D-Santa Ana), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced new legislation in response to the nearly catastrophic chemical plant incident that occurred in Garden Grove last month.

SB 883 — Preventing Chemical Explosions strengthens California's oversight of reactive chemical storage facilities and improves emergency preparedness, public safety, and community protections.

The bill would:

• Require facilities storing large quantities of methyl methacrylate (MMA) to develop Risk Management Plans.

• Require reactive chemical storage facilities to maintain backup cooling systems.

• Prohibit new facilities from storing reactive chemicals in residential areas.

• Clarify that local fire departments and emergency response authorities are the lead agencies during chemical emergencies.

• Require the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to maintain a statewide inventory of facilities storing reactive chemicals.

• Require CalEnviroScreen to incorporate explosive risk data so communities can better understand local hazards.

• Incorporate methyl methacrylate into California's Accidental Release Prevention (CalARP) Program.

• Clarify that the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) exemption for advanced manufacturing does not apply to certain explosive chemical storage facilities.

• Exempt any future settlements arising from the 2026 Garden Grove Chemical Plant Incident from state income tax.

“As a legislator, it is my duty to protect the safety and well-being of not only my constituents, but all Californians,” said Senator Umberg. “While we are fortunate that no lives were lost and no homes were destroyed, residents were displaced, businesses were disrupted, and the consequences could have been far worse. We must learn from this incident, address the gaps it exposed, and take steps to ensure it never happens again. SB 883 will strengthen oversight, improve emergency preparedness, and help protect communities from future chemical disasters.”

SB 883 will be heard in Assembly policy committees later this month.

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Senator Thomas J. Umberg represents the 34th Senate District, which includes the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Fullerton, Garden Grove, La Habra, Orange, Placentia, Santa Ana, and East and South Whittier. Umberg is a retired U.S. Army Colonel, former federal prosecutor, and small businessman. He and his wife, Brigadier General Robin Umberg, USA (ret.), live in Orange County.